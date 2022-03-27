Kanaya 'feeling so great' but South Korean pair exit

AUSTIN (Texas) • Japanese debutant Takumi Kanaya extended his dream run at the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay event when he defeated Lucas Herbert twice on Friday, first with a convincing 5 and 4 victory in their final Group 7 match and then prevailing over the Australian again in a sudden-death play-off to book his place in the round of 16.

It was, however, the end of the road for Asia's two other representatives in the elite 64-man event as South Korean duo Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo bowed out of the US$12 million (S$16.3 million) showpiece at Austin Country Club.

England's Tyrrell Hatton progressed at Kim's expense after defeating American Daniel Berger 2-up for his third win, while Im exited after a second loss, when reigning FedExCup champion, American Patrick Cantlay, won 2-up.

After an opening defeat by Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele on Wednesday, Kanaya has since emerged as one of the surprises in Austin with his gutsy run.

He clawed back from 2-down with four to play to beat another American Tony Finau 1-up in his second match and then dominated Herbert with five birdies in 14 holes of their final group match.

Kanaya and Herbert, with two wins each, then proceeded into extra time, where the world No. 63 made a superb par save on the par-four first hole after finding the fairway bunker.

He earned his place in the next round after the 44th-ranked Herbert missed his par attempt from less than three feet.

Kanaya is the first Japanese golfer since Hideto Tanihara in 2017 to move beyond the group stage. Compatriot Toru Taniguchi holds the best finish by an Asian when he came in third in the 2001 edition.

"I'm feeling so great. I am happy I got through and I'm proud of myself," said Kanaya.

His fine run has been due largely to a never-say-die attitude. As a child, he was taught by his father, Hiroshi, to keep fighting and his determination was for all to see.

"My father tells me when I was young, any time don't give up, keep going, keep going, keep trying, don't give up. He would say that always to me," said Kanaya.

"The game against Tony was tough, so through 14, 2-down but I never give up. I'm pushing myself to play good golf. I feel so good today and was hitting it straight, putting good. I have confidence.

"(In the play-off) I hit into the bunker and had a tough lie. I lay up but I never give up any shot. I think I have a small chance I can make up-and-down (for par) and I was focused on making it. I thought we'd go to the next hole. It's a tough finish for Lucas, very much pressure."

Kanaya is now dreaming of emulating Taniguchi's achievement.

"He is a great player, he hits it short but straight and is great at chipping. I have same style of playing as him," he said.

PGATOUR