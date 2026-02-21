Ka Ying Rising to hit a new high

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The David Hayes-trained Ka Ying Rising (Zac Purton) taking out the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Jan 25. The five-year-old is chasing a record 18-win streak in the Group 1 Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Feb 22.

Race 1 (1,000m)

13 Conspirator’s third behind Turquoise Velocity looks better now that that form has held up. He was held up last time but finished 2½ lengths off Master Lucky.

5 Almighty Lightning has had three trials to get ready, and he won his second-most recent heat. Baby Sakura, who chased him home, scored on debut on Feb 19.

9 Run Run Sunrise has shown improvement across two trials since his debut no-show. Barrier 12 suits the straight course where he should get every chance.

1 Master Lucky won very well on debut. Worth another look.

Race 2 (1,200m)

9 Stormy Knight has been crying out for an inside gate after jumping from barrier 14 in his last two, and he gets barrier 2. Those runs were better than they read, finding the line well from the back but never close enough to land a blow.

2 Thousand Spirit finished fourth over 1,400m last time. The drop back in trip helps and, even from a wide draw, he can give a sight.

6 Happy Brethren most recently stuck on for second behind Good Chap in a trial. Lucky Ranger was third, and both of those horses have since won their next starts.

5 Giant Ballon should appreciate barrier 3 after jumping from gate 11 in his last two runs.

Race 3 (1,800m)

11 Cool Blue is better suited back in trip, after finishing fourth over 2,000m when he was held up late.

2 Beauty Missile broke through at start 37 last time. His overall form since switching to the Brett Crawford stable has been solid and, from barrier 2, he maps to get the right run again.

3 Iron Legion won well at the mile two starts ago. But, when he stepped up to 2,000m last time, he reared at the start and was never a factor. In a race that looks light on speed, he can roll forward and make his own luck.

6 Romantic Fantasy arrives off back-to-back seconds and looks to be trending the right way since dropping into Class 5.

Race 4 (1,000m)

2 Colourful King had plenty go wrong last time when beaten into second in the Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy (1,000m). He gets his chance to atone.

3 Stellar Express arrives in career-best form off back-to-back wins. The small field suits and he can be hard to peg back again.

4 Magic Control is better placed at this track and distance, and his last-start fifth had merit after he was held up late and not beaten far.

1 Invincible Sage will sit off the pace and look to strike late, as he did when third to Stellar Express two runs back.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Smart Golf did more work on the lead from a wide draw last time and it told late. An inside gate from barrier 2 makes a clear difference to his chances.

4 Gallant Design finished second on debut and has trialled well between runs.

2 Quartz Legend should get a cleaner run. Some of his Class 3 form has been encouraging and, with the class drop, he could measure up.

10 Get Friendly is improving heading into his fourth start, and a good trial since a close-up eighth last time suggests he can take another step.

Race 6 (1,400m)

14 Shotgun can roll forward and control the speed as a 1,200m horse up in trip. He backed up his all-the-way win two starts ago with a third on the class rise last week and, under a light weight, he will give a sight.

1 All Round Winner broke through when the blinkers went on last time. He stays in Class 4, well-placed as a 4YO who is only starting to hit his straps.

4 Aerovolanic raced wide when second last time. Barrier 11 makes it a little awkward again, but there does not look to be much speed on paper, so he should be able to work across and find a spot.

8 Merlion finished 12th on debut but had excuses. The rise to 1,400m second-up looks suitable from barrier 1.

Race 7 (1,400m)

1 Turin Champions is the one to beat after an impressive breakthrough success, defying the race shape from barrier 14 to win narrowly but with authority.

6 Jolly Brilliant finished fifth behind Turin Champions last time, his best effort yet, and he is getting better with racing.

12 Peridot over-raced last time. But, two runs ago, he ran third and that is the effort to go on.

3 All’s Well was an unlucky eighth last time. He gets another look in a weak race with Dylan Browne McMonagle on from barrier 4.

Race 8 (1,400m) THE QUEEN’S SILVER JUBILEE CUP (G1)

1 Ka Ying Rising chases a record 18-win streak, which would break the 21-year mark for consecutive wins set by Silent Witness. This is his second run at 1,400m since his first look at the trip in this race in 2025 when he dominated.

2 Lucky Sweynesse won this in 2023 and arrives off a second to Romantic Warrior in the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m). He is a three-time winner at 1,400m from four tries and the drop back in distance looks timely.



3 Helios Express was runner-up to Ka Ying Rising in this race in 2025 and arguably comes here off his best run of the season, after finishing second in the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m).

9 Raging Blizzard stretches beyond 1,200m for the first time. The 1,400m is a fascinating test, given his sharp turn of foot which could bring him into this late.

Race 9 (1,200m)

4 Cool Boy chases a hat-trick. This is a fresh test in Class 3, but his trial between runs against higher-rated horses such as Stellar Express and Helios Express was a big tick.

10 Ever Luck has raced a bit keenly in his last two and paid for it, but the key is the weight relief.

3 Lifeline Express comes off back-to-back thirds in Class 3 races. In a field full of unexposed types, his experience can count.

7 Packing Glory went down by a head to Island Buddy last time and that reads well now, after the latter won again at his next start.

Race 10 (1,600m)

8 Without Compare is on the quick back-up after a narrow defeat. He finds a race where the map looks suited to his profile and can win his first race.

5 The Red Hare was set a task from a wide draw last time, settling last before getting out late and attacking the line strongly for sixth. He can settle closer like he did when winning two runs ago.

1 Beauty Alliance did not have the best of trips when fifth last time in the sluggish tempo, but there was merit in the run.

3 Lovero is racing well since the switch to Crawford’s stable, posting a win and two placings this season. He cannot be ignored.

Race 11 (1,400m)

1 Six Pack can go one better after his narrow second last time. The form has stood up and it looks the right formline to follow.

9 Salon S is unbeaten in two starts. This is tougher, but the authority of those wins suggests he will measure up.

6 Ka Ying Attack is still chasing his first win of the season, but he is trending the right way with three placings.

2 Sky Heart needs luck from barrier 14, but he is better placed back in Class 3. He has a strong record at the track and trip, scoring twice from five attempts.