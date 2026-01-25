Ka Ying Rising, Romantic Warrior unrivalled again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ka Ying Rising (Zac Purton) scooting clear for his 17th consecutive victory in the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Jan 25. The David Hayes-trained five-year-old has equalled Silent Witness’ feat in Hong Kong.

– Moments after Ka Ying Rising forged into Hong Kong racing history with a record-equalling win in the HK$13 million (S$2.12 million) Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Jan 25, trainer David Hayes predicted the world’s best sprinter could potentially break Sha Tin’s 1,400m course record in February.

Reacting to Ka Ying Rising’s 17th consecutive victory to match the winning streak of Silent Witness from 2002 to 2005, Hayes believes the superstar galloper can threaten Sha Tin’s 1,400m record of 1min 19.92sec – jointly held by Encouraging and Packing Hermod – when he contests the Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) on Feb 22.

“Last year, he worked a bit and won it (Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup), and I think he’s a stronger, better horse this year,” said Hayes.

“I think he will handle the 1,400m beautifully. I’m really excited for the next race. It’s another dimension for him.

“Last year, he nearly broke the course record at 1,400m, and I think if the conditions are right, he can go close again.”

Ridden by Karis Teetan in the 2025 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup in the absence of regular rider Zac Purton – who was injured – Ka Ying Rising clocked 1:20.33sec.

The Shamexpress five-year-old clocked 1min 07.66sec – outside his own 1,200m Sha Tin turf track record of 1min 07.2sec – after being allowed to coast to the line to defeat Helios Express (Hugh Bowman) by 1¼ lengths. Fast Network (James McDonald) was a further two lengths back in third.

Moderately away at the start, Ka Ying Rising quickly mustered speed to lead before Matthew Chadwick drove Beauty Waves to the front.

Aware of Lucky With You (Luke Ferraris) lurking to his outside, Purton ensured the $5.30 favourite had clear running before unleashing the gelding from the 300m.

Exploding clear, and with the race at his mercy with a four-length lead, Purton eased up noticeably over the final 200m.

“The winning margin wasn’t probably the greatest, but it’s probably the most Zac has ever eased him down,” said Hayes, who also bagged a treble on the day with Turin Champions ($29) and Positive Smile ($32).

“So, he had a very easy last 200m and he dominated as the market suggested he would. Just nice to see him do it.”

The seven-time Group 1 winner improved his record to 18 wins from 20 starts, and is unbeaten since Feb 12, 2024 with a career prize money of HK$129.8 million.

Purton, who also pulled off a hat-trick of wins with Lucky Eight ($18) and Happy Index ($22), was celebrating his fourth success in the race after victories with Aerovelocity (2016), Lucky Sweynesse (2023) and Ka Ying Rising last season.

“I just had to make sure my bloke was in a rhythm. I’m surprised he ran the time he (did) because it didn’t feel like he ran that quick sort of mid-early in the race. He’s just of a different class,” he said.

“I never thought I would see it (a record-equalling 17th win in a row), to be honest. It’s very, very rare what Silent Witness did and what Ka Ying has been able to do so far – and let’s hope he can keep going on with it.

“After Silent Witness, I don’t think anyone thought they would ever see it again. Fortunately for us who are involved with the horse, he’s equalled him and can hopefully put his own benchmark.

“He’s got a big race next time. Obviously he goes up in distance, but he’s up for it.”

The Centenary Sprint Cup was the first leg of the Hong Kong Speed Series, which includes the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup and the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1,200m) on April 26. A HK$5 million bonus is on offer to the winner of all three legs.

Trained by Danny Shum, Romantic Warrior ($7) vanquished the field to claim his first victory in the second feature, the HK$13 million Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) as he launched his bid for the Triple Crown in scintillating style.

A 12th Group 1 success for the eight-year-old gelding began to look like a foregone conclusion as early as 400m out, as a stock-still in the saddle James McDonald eased up alongside early leader Lucky Sweynesse (Derek Leung).

Defending Stewards’ Cup champion Voyage Bubble (Purton) was three wide and treading water in his attempt to get after Romantic Warrior.

After eye-balling the Manfred Man-trained galloper for 100m, McDonald released the brakes and quickly sent Romantic Warrior clear.

Lucky Sweynesse boxed on gamely to finish second on his debut over the mile, but Romantic Warrior continued to pull away, passing the post 1¾ lengths clear of the field.

Voyage Bubble was further back in third, with My Wish (Alexis Badel) in a dead-heat for fourth – with Sunlight Power (Vincent Ho) – after a torrid run in transit.

McDonald, who also won atop the Francis Lui-trained debutant Gold Patch ($7), had run out of superlatives to describe “the horse of a lifetime”, but was thrilled to claim the Stewards’ Cup at his second attempt.

“His demeanour, his courage, his will to win, it’s just in spades,” said McDonald of the son of Acclamation. “It’s incredible. I say it every time, but when he steps out, it’s a privilege to ride such a horse of his calibre.

“He began really well and I thought it was going to be pretty smoothly run. But a few picked up, which was quite surprising, and he was always in a nice rhythm.

“Gate 7 out of 9 gave us that opportunity to not force our hand and wait until it settled down... I knew Voyage Bubble was three deep, and I wasn’t going to give him a cart.

“It’s a long way to go, but, yeah, the first one’s ticked off.”

The 12-time Group 1 winner has now won 21 from 28 starts. The Stewards’ Cup win took his record-extending prize money haul to a staggering HK$247.38 million.

Earlier this season, he triumphed for an unprecedented fourth time in the Group 1 Hong Kong Cup (2,000m).

After campaigning overseas for much of the 2024-2025 season, connections switched their focus to domestic domination in 2025-2026.

The bid to match Voyage Bubble and River Verdon’s feats in becoming the only horses to sweep the Triple Crown is now underway.

Romantic Warrior’s next assignment will be back at his favoured trip in the Group 1 Hong Kong Gold Cup (2,000m) on March 1, and the Triple Crown will culminate with the Group 1 Champions And Chater Cup (2,400m) on May 24.

“I’m so proud of Romantic Warrior,” said Shum. “He can handle 1,600 (metres), 2,000, even 2,400 – he can handle any distance.

“We all know 2,000m is his best trip, so no problem there. I’ll just keep him happy, keep him healthy – it’s a very easy job for me.” HKJC