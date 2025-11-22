Ka Ying Rising in sizzling form

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ka Ying Rising (Zac Purton) smashing his rivals in the Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) at Flemington on Oct 18. The David Hayes-trained 5YO gelding is back in Hong Kong for the Group 2 Jockey Club Sprint (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Nov 23 before his title defence in the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) on Dec 14.

Race 1 (1,200m)

11 Made For Life debuts for the Mark Newnham stable and has shown enough in both Australian and local trials to suggest he can win first-up. From barrier 4, he maps to land in a sweet spot to give this a shake on debut.

4 All’s Well also draws for an ideal run from barrier 3. His first-up third to Jubilant Winner at this course and trip reads strongly and, while his second-up run at Happy Valley was only fair, the return to Sha Tin is a positive.

5 California Bay showed improvement last start when finishing hard into third with the blinkers applied. He is trending the right way.

6 Jubilant Star showed ability on debut with a close second. Barrier 13 is the knock.

Race 2 (1,400m)

9 Sunny Q has returned in good order this season. He was luckless first-up, then won second-up and followed that with a narrow third-up defeat. All three runs came at 1,200m, so the rise to 1,400m is a fresh test, but he has performed at the trip before and barrier 4 gives him the right map.

2 Bright Day has found his rhythm since dropping into Class 4, producing a second to Emblazon before scoring his maiden win stylishly over this trip. The move to barrier 14, however, is a map negative.

3 Cheval Victorious appeals from a low draw. His last-start fifth behind Sunny Q had merit given the poor trip, and Hugh Bowman from barrier 2 sets up a kinder scenario.

10 Rainbow Seven adds blinkers after trialling well in them and is a candidate to improve.

Race 3 (1,400m)

6 Nyx Gluck can run a race at odds if he enjoys any luck from barrier 13. He has had excuses in both starts, most recently drew very wide yet still checking into fourth. Both runs were over 1,200m and the rise in trip now looks ideal, while a trial win between runs suggests he can improve.

3 Raging Rapids gets a perfect map from barrier 1. His last-start fifth, in a fast-run race, was better than it appears, and John Size has tightened him with two quick trials.

1 Do Your Part keeps knocking on the door with three placings from as many runs, always putting himself in the right spot. He remains a key player.

10 World Hero should settle handy from barrier 2 and will enjoy a far more favourable run than last start from gate 14 when fading late.

Race 4 (2,000m)

2 Stunning Peach never quite delivered on early expectations, but his return run was a step in the right direction. He closed strongly into third over a mile, a trip short of his best, and now rises to 2,000m second-up with Zac Purton back aboard. His trial between runs was encouraging.

5 Gentlemen Legacy maps well from barrier 4 and is worth forgiving for his last-start fourth as favourite. The race was run at a frantic tempo, and he stuck on better than it appears on paper.

7 Winning Wing had conditions fall perfectly when scoring impressively in his last start, yet barrier 1 gives him the chance to settle much closer which keeps him a live chance again.

8 Snowfield is progressing the right way and his late-closing fourth on the all-weather last week hints that the rise in trip back on turf will suit.

Race 5 (1,400m)

7 Invincible Ibis relished the rise in trip last start, shedding his maiden tag with a dominant two-length win that confirmed the talent he had hinted at in earlier placings. He has a big engine and plenty of upsides and, while he faces a fresh test rising to Class 3, this is not the strongest edition. He should be winning again.

2 Lucy In The Sky nearly stole the race from barrier 11 last start when rolling forward and being collared only late. A better draw gives Bowman far more flexibility and he looks set to give another bold showing on the speed.

1 Gracious Express scored at big odds after a wide, tough run, yet still found enough to win. Barrier 1 now offers every chance to repeat the dose.

5 Sunny Da Best will drift back from barrier 13 but owns a sharp turn of foot and will be chiming in late.

Race 6 (1,200m) THE BOCHK PRIVATE BANKING JOCKEY CLUB SPRINT (G2)

1 Ka Ying Rising returns to home soil off his emphatic Group 1 The Everest (1,200m) win at Flemington and is on track for the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) defence on Dec 14. If David Hayes’ confident pre-race commentary is any indication, it should be business as usual for the world’s top-rated sprinter.

8 Tomodachi Kokoroe, his stablemate, has been a revelation since the one-eyed blinker was applied, rising from Class 2 to Group 2 with three wins from three starts this season. This, however, is a different test at set weights.

6 Fast Network maps to receive a far kinder run from barrier 2, after being forced too far back from a wide gate last start. Expect him to improve.

3 Helios Express needed the run first-up and will be more effective second-up as he builds toward December’s internationals. He can take a step forward.

Race 7 (1,600m) THE BOCHK PRIVATE WEALTH JOCKEY CLUB MILE (G2)

7 My Wish has swept through two high-quality races this season, stamping himself as the next top dog in the mile division. He now moves from handicaps into set-weight conditions, a fresh test, but on what he has produced so far, he should continue to progress and strengthen his case for the Hong Kong Mile.

2 Galaxy Patch regularly falls victim to his own racing pattern. Barrier 2 and James McDonald give him the platform to secure a cleaner run than usual, and he can rebound into the finish.

13 Light Years Charm will drift back from barrier 11, but rising to the mile is exciting after his sharp second-up win over 1,400m. He will be storming home late.

11 Encountered has thrived since joining Brett Crawford, not missing the frame across three runs and coming off a slick Group 3 Ladies’ Purse (1,800m) win. Barrier 1 sets up another soft run.

Race 8 (2,000m) THE BOCHK JOCKEY CLUB CUP (G2)

2 Voyage Bubble is worth forgiving for his first-up 12th under handicap conditions. He was posted wide and weakened, but that run will bring him on and could provide a fitness edge over a resuming Romantic Warrior. The rise to 2,000m suits far better at this stage of his career, and the switch to Purton is an important one.

1 Romantic Warrior returns from an injury-enforced layoff which is the knock. Everything else says he is ready, but he still has to come out and do it. He is a renowned fresh performer, with his only first-up defeat coming in Australia when building towards the Cox Plate. The low draw sets him up for the perfect run.

4 Straight Arron’s first-up fourth over an unsuitable mile was full of merit. First-time blinkers add interest.

6 BUNDLE AWARD peaks third-up rising to 2,000m after two encouraging late-closing efforts.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Public Attention is a high-profile Australian import who looks well prepared to deliver on debut. He has had four trials to tune up and each piece of work has been strong, suggesting he has acclimatised quickly.

8 Szeryng rises to Class 3 after an effortless first-up victory where he enjoyed the perfect run, and barrier 1 gives him every chance to secure the same soft map again.

3 Star Rise has made a sound start to his Hong Kong career. He closed off strongly for second on debut and was far from disgraced last start when finishing close up in fourth, He maps well again from an inside gate.

5 Sky Joy will be overlooked from barrier 14 but continues to build a solid profile. His first-up second to Patch Of Stars reads very well and his trial since was sharp. He can run a race at odds.

Race 10 (1,400m)

1 Brilliant Express shapes as the one to beat. He is third-up, gets blinkers on for the first time after trialling well in them, and brings two encouraging get-back, run-on efforts that hint he is ready. Barrier 1 gives him the perfect map to finally convert.

2 Anode is worth forgiving after a last-start failure from a wide draw where he mapped poorly. A better gate and McDonald taking over give him the platform to rebound to his earlier good form.

4 Master Of All looks to get a far kinder run from barrier 4 after drawing 14 last time, where he still boxed on for second despite covering plenty of ground. A softer on-pace trip boosts his chances.

3 Everyone’s Star keeps drawing wide but continues to race well, flashing home for second first-up. As a lightly raced type, he still has improvement to come. With any luck, he can feature again.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club