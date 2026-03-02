K.C. Wong on top after treble

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Boss Heng Heng (Wong Kam Chong) landing the spoils in the Class 5A handicap (1,600m) in Ipoh on March 1.

– Jockey Wong Kam Chong’s superb start to the 2026 season hit another gear in Ipoh on March 1 when he booted home three winners – his first treble in the new year.

The 35-year-old Malaysian hoop was tied with Uzair Sharudin at the top of the Malaysia jockeys’ table after winning on the Winson Cheng Han Yong-trained Royal Flush ($28) in the opening Class 5B event (1,020m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 28.

Uzair fought back with a double aboard Golden Sentience ($10) in the Class 5A race (1,150m) and The Wild Fire ($27) in the Class 5A contest (1,300m) to make 10 winners apiece, but with Wong heading the log on a countback for seconds.

A day later in Ipoh, Wong – who finished on top in the 2025 Ipoh log with 21 wins – pulled ahead with a hat-trick of wins at Perak Turf Club where Uzair did not have rides.

He now leads the 2026 Malaysia jockeys’ premiership on 13 wins. Uzair is on 10 while Akmazani Mazuki sits third on eight wins.

Wong’s first winner of the day came in the Class 5B sprint (1,000m) atop Sky Eight ($13) for trainer Sharee Hamilton.

He rode Sky Eight to three consecutive seconds at Sungai Besi in 2025 when the Cotai Glory seven-year-old was trained by Jason Ong.

The Irish-bred gelding has been racing in Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh in nine races since coming under Hamilton, with two earlier placings in Ipoh to show before finally getting his first win for the New Zealand handler.

Wong then teamed up with trainer Wong Kong Fatt to score on Boss Heng Heng ($29) in the Class 5A handicap (1,600m).

The former Singapore galloper scored once at Kranji in 2024 when under the care of David Kok, but has picked up three more wins since relocating to Ipoh.

Wong partnered the Choisir six-year-old on all three occasions.

He then wrapped up the day with a thrilling short head-victory on Glorious Biscuit ($52) in the Class 5A handicap (1,200) for trainer Yan Weng Kuan.

The new Malaysian trainer, who kick-started his training career in January, recorded his first double, having also saddled Baby Biscuit ($47) to win the Open Maiden race (1,100m).

A six-year-old by Highland Reel, Glorious Biscuit won twice previously. His last win came with Wong in the saddle in the Class 5A race (1,400m) on Oct 19, 2025, when Yan was still an assistant trainer to the now-retired Ismadi Ismail.

Wong was elated with his three-timer.

“Happy to enjoy a good start to the season and I hope to continue riding winners,” said Wong.

While the limelight was on Wong in Ipoh, the main event, the Class 3 in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 28 also caught the attention of racegoers, with the Simon Dunderdale-trained Mega Ace scoring a convincing victory.

After winning the RM53,000 (S$17,200) Visit Malaysia – Langkawi – Pulau Payar Marine Park Stakes (1,020m), Mega Ace might have earned himself a crack at the Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) on March 29.

It was only at his second attempt at Class 3 level that the talented three-year-old galloper was able to come up trumps.

Ridden by Benny Woodworth, Mega Ace took the lead and set the pace ahead of Singha Bay (Ikram Jamaludin), with Anego (Wong), Bintang Sixty-One (Mohd Zaki) and Pacific Energy (Sharudin Bahauddin) next in line.

Mega Ace broke away to a three-length lead at the 600m mark with Anego moving up to second on the outside of Singha Bay. Bintang Sixty-One and Pacific Energy followed next.

Turning for home, the son of Earthlight led by two lengths from Anego, with Pacific Energy closing in third on the outside of Singha Bay.

Before the rest of the field could get near him, Mega Ace ($15) kicked away and was five lengths clear with 200m to go.

Pacific Energy gave chase in the run home, but managed only 2½ lengths behind in second. Hasten (Jackson Low Kang Cheng) came from midfield to finish third.

Mega Ace landed in Malaysia unraced. After finishing second to Sir Ruby in a Restricted Maiden race (1,300m) on Oct 26, 2025 on debut, he went on to win his next three starts on the trot.

Promoted to Class 3, the Australian-bred set the pace as usual, but was caught in the closing stages to finish a smack-up fourth to Duma over 1,200m on Feb 18.

“It’s a dominant win for Mega Ace today,” said Dunderdale. “We will try to head to the Tunku Gold Cup.”

Woodworth said the trip was up his alley, but Mega Ace still needs to improve over longer.

“He (Mega Ace) came back in distance today and showed his natural speed,” he said.

“He is a good sprinter but found the 1,200m trip in open company too long for him last time.

“He will be very competitive in his own age group (three-year-old), but in open category and over 1,200m, he will need some time to be up there with them.

“Having said that, he won very easily today.” TURFONLINE