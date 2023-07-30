Justin Gaethje knocks Dustin Poirier out at UFC 291

Justin Gaethje (left) used a kick to put down Dustin Poirier just a minute into the second round of their lightweight bout. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK - Justin Gaethje defeated Dustin Poirier by knockout on Saturday night during the main event at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City.

Gaethje (25-4-0) used a kick to put down Poirier (29-8-0) just a minute into the second round of their lightweight bout.

With the victory, Gaethje has won back-to-back UFC fights for the first time since beating Tony Ferguson in May 2020, after a victory over Donald Cerrone in September 2019.

Poirier lost for the second time in his last three UFC bouts.

In other Saturday night action, Brazilian Alex Pereira (8-2-0) edged Poland’s Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1) by split decision in a light heavyweight brawl.

Another native of Brazil, Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-10-1), knocked out Derrick Lewis (27-11-0) via punches in a heavyweight battle.

Other winners included Bobby Green (30-14-1), who beat Tony Ferguson (26-9-0) in a lightweight fight, and Kevin Holland (25-9-0), who took care of Michael Chiesa (18-7-0) in welterweight action. REUTERS

