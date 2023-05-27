Just Dance no longer just a hobby for Singapore’s representative at Olympic Esports Week

SINGAPORE – For the past decade, playing the video game Just Dance several times a week has become part of fitness professional Siti Zhywee Ramle’s routine.

But the 38-year-old never expected her hobby, which started from her love for dance and fitness, to lead to an international stage. She will be representing Singapore in the finals of the Olympic Esports Series.

This will take place at the inaugural Olympic Esports Week at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from June 22-25.

About two months ago, she received a call from the Singapore office of the video game’s developer Ubisoft to participate in the event after she had topped the leaderboard for several online competitions that featured dancers from other countries.

But Zhywee, who has two sons aged five and seven, took a few days to mull over the offer.

She said: “Initially I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to enter the competition because I’m a mum and have two kids, I have a special needs kid and a full-time job, so I wasn’t sure whether to commit.

“But with the support of family and friends, I wanted to be an example for a lot of mums and wanted to break the stereotype that it’s just for youngsters and... show that age shouldn’t be an issue.”

Just Dance is a motion-based dance video game. During each song, players mirror a dance performed by dancers on the screen. Points are awarded for their accuracy in following the moves, with pictorials on the bottom right corner of the screen to guide them.

The game can be played using the Just Dance app on a smartphone that will be used as a controller, with the moves shown on an Internet-connected screen.

With the Olympic Esports Week featuring over 100 participants from around the world, Zhywee is looking forward to learning from other competitors.

She said: “I’ve always been playing online tournaments so I’m looking forward to seeing the other athletes face to face to see how they move. It’s going to be a learning journey for me and hopefully, it will sharpen my skill set.”

Zhywee was one of Singapore’s 14 representatives at the finals of the Olympic Esports Series who were unveiled at the OCBC Square on Saturday. The Republic will also be represented in other virtual sports such as chess, motorsports, archery and taekwondo.

National taekwondo exponent Regan Chin, 17, was happy to make the team and is excited to experience something different.

His first encounter with virtual taekwondo was during selection trials for the event a month ago.