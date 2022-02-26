Jupiter Gold is back

After a 14-month absence, former glamour galloper Jupiter Gold is making a comeback today.

As the highest-rated runner with 101 points, the 2018 Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby winner heads the nine-horse field in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over 1,600m in Race 9 (4pm).

Now eight years old, the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained Australian-bred gelding might not be the horse he was, but it is great to see him return to the scene of his nine victories and seven placings from 29 starts.

The $1.43 million stakes earner has been rested since finishing sixth of seven runners in a similar Kranji Stakes A race over 1,400m on Dec 27, 2020.

That year, he had just one other start. He was 14th of 16 behind Nepean in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m on Oct 15.

His leg problems ruled him out for the whole of last year. Racing fans could be forgiven if they thought the glamour horse has been put to pasture.

But Jupiter Gold is too precious to be left gambolling in some equine retirement home.

Takaoka and owner Kaz Hosaka of Jupiter Gold Racing Stable think there is still some racing left in their champion.

Like a blast from the past, the son of Congrats has sprung out of nowhere to the top of the card at Kranji this afternoon.

"Most people thought Jupiter Gold had retired, but he's always been at the stable," said Takaoka.

"We all know his leg issues. But, after his two runs in 2020, he had another problem, which the vets couldn't quite identify.

"They suspected it was a hairline fracture to the hip but they couldn't be 100 per cent sure. We just rested him for three months.

"When we brought him back, he started trotting and didn't show any pain. He looked okay."

In fact, Jupiter Gold was set to resume racing three weeks ago during the Chinese New Year meeting - in the Class 1 race over 1,400m won by Lim's Kosciuszko.

He even trialled for the first time in more than a year on Jan 20. It did not matter that he ran last. It was all about ticking another box towards his comeback.

But he hit another snag.

"He kicked the wall in his box and hurt his left hind. It wasn't serious but enough to scratch him," said Takaoka.

"One week later, he was okay, and I brought him back. He's been coming along nicely since. Marc (Lerner) galloped him and said his action was okay. But he was still a bit heavy, which is normal.

"I weighed him last week and he was at 517kg, which is overweight from his normal 495kg. But, after the gallop this week, he may have lost a bit of weight."

While happy Jupiter Gold is finally facing the starter again, Takaoka fully understands that turning back the clock for such half-retired horses more often than not ends in disappointment. But he remains open-minded.

"There is nothing special about him now, compared to what he was in the past. He's probably only 50 per cent of what he was at his peak. Don't forget, he's already eight," he said.

"To me, he can go for a race again. The owner has been very patient with him, and now that he's right, why not try racing him again? There is no set goal for him, just take it race by race.

"We still can't say how he'll take to his first race after so long, we will know more after Saturday."