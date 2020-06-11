Jump-start from June

JUNE

11

SPANISH LA LIGA

Sevilla v Betis

Any player in close contact with an infected player for more than five minutes will be tested.

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE (US PGA Tour)

Families are not allowed and up to two hotels will be used for all the players.

12-13

ITALIAN CUP SEMI-FINALS

Juventus v AC Milan, Napoli v Inter

17

ITALIAN CUP FINAL

Before kick-off, starters and substitutes will be in different dressing rooms.

17

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

(Manchester City v Arsenal, Aston Villa v Sheffield United)

Match day protocols are still being discussed, but it is understood that stadiums will be split into red, amber and green zones. The red zone - the most restricted areas, including the pitch, the tunnel, and changing rooms - will be limited to 105 people. Interior areas of the stadium make up the amber zone while outdoor areas, such as car parks, form the green zone.

18

RBC HERITAGE

Players and caddies are "strongly encouraged" to take chartered flights from one PGA tournament venue to the next. The flights have a 170-person capacity.

20

SERIE A RESUMES

In the case of a positive test, the individual will be quarantined while the rest of the group can continue to train though they will not be allowed to have contact with anyone outside of team facilities for 14 days.

BELMONT STAKES

It will be run at 11/8 mile - instead of its usual 11/2 mile (2.4km) distance - as horses have not raced for months. Owners are not allowed to attend the meet.

25

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Services such as valet parking, dry cleaning and the use of clubhouse gyms have ended.

27-28

FA CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Venues have yet to be confirmed for these fixtures: Norwich v Manchester United, Sheffield United v Arsenal, Leicester v Chelsea, Newcastle v City.

JULY

2

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Players are to remove and return their own clubs from the bag, and retrieve their ball from the hole, including on practice greens.

5

AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

Personnel will travel in an isolated manner, using chartered flights where possible and private transfers between venues, hotels and airports to ensure a restricted "bubble".

11

UFC 251

The first of four fight days at the UFC Fight Island, with others on July 15, 18 and 25. While UFC restarted last month in Florida, the bouts on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will feature international fighters unable to enter the United States.

12

STEIERMARK GRAND PRIX

Teams will be limited to a maximum of 80 people each at the race.

16

MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

It is set to be the first event on the PGA Tour's revised calendar to have fans. High-tech radio frequency identification (RFID) chips will be in tournament badges to ensure social distancing is maintained.

19

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

Remote broadcasting will see just 60 broadcast personnel on site.

MOTOGP (JEREZ)*

The number of personnel for each manufacturer allowed into the paddock is capped at 45.

* Subject to confirmation

22

BRITISH MASTERS

This marks the restart of golf's European Tour, which will host tournaments in regional clusters. The UK swing will take place over six straight weeks.

23

MARATHON LPGA CLASSIC*

The LPGA Tour hopes to return in Toledo, Ohio, although this is dependent on the state authorities lifting restrictions on outdoor public gatherings.

* Subject to confirmation

30

WGC-FEDEX ST JUDE INVITATIONAL

Caddies can rake bunkers and tend flagsticks if they wipe down after use.

31

NBA*

Players who leave Disney's Wide World of Sports "bubble" must quarantine for at least 10 days and have two negative tests before rejoining their team.

* Subject to confirmation