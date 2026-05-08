July hopeful Isivivane all set to step up to the plate

Race 1 (1,200m)

Of those who have run, (6) TIGER CODY made a promising debut and should come on with the experience.

(8) OMKHULU BOSS was disappointing in his local debut in the soft after a smart previous effort. He can do better.

(11) LENOXX was a long way back to promising Rich Man’s World on debut but is likely to come on from that run.

(13) COAST OF THE SUN is bred in the purple but has a wide draw to contend with.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) TOO FAST TO FIESTA showed promise on debut but disappointed next run. Can do better here.

(7) BOOGY found limited market support in a modest debut and can improve.

(1) LAGERTHA THE QUEEN was very green on debut but has the best of the draws.

(5) PACIFIC MOOD strikes as a likely first timer.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) HOP HOP SPINNEKOP was much improved last run and the step-up in trip should be right up her alley.

(3) ANNIE’S SONG is lightly raced but has shown some ability. She gets first-time blinkers.

(1) GREEK HEIRESS is proven over the trip and from the best of the draws should feature prominently.

(4) BRIGHTSUNNYDAY has had one good sprint in five outings but the step-up in trip could suit.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) LEGAL COUNSEL will not do his July weights any damage and was doing his best work late behind Questioning last time.

(3) NOTE TO SELF was runner-up to crack filly Wish List in the Cape Derby and a forward showing will enhance his chances of making the July field but a jump in the handicap is a possibility.

(5) OKAVANGO is the likely pacemaker and is already among the top weights for the July.

(6) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN makes his local debut after a disappointing Cape season. May just need it.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) PAST IS PROLOGUE took her chances in the Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes last time but was outclassed. She takes a big drop in class and should feature given her previous efforts.

(10) ALLTHEBOYSIVELOVED has consistent Cape form over the trip and improved in a tongue-tie.

(9) HAPPY FORTUNE shoulders top weight but is over her optimum trip.

(6) GORGEOUS GIRL has found form and got only a four-point rise in the handicap for her latest win.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(2) JAZZ FESTIVAL has been consistent over shorter but this step-up in trip could bring out the best.

(4) SERPENTINE FIRE showed up well from a wide draw at his last start.

Both (7) NO PRESSURE and (6) FAST AND FREE look the biggest threats to his chance.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(2) ISIVIVANE is still under the radar as far as a place in the Hollywoodbets Durban July is concerned but a win here will most likely earn him a place in the field.

(9) NATIVE RULER has nothing to lose as he has top weight although contracted rider Juan Paul van der Merwe rides stable companion (8) REGULATION, who gets 8kg from Native Ruler.

(6) THE ULTIMATE KING boasts solid Highveld form and was narrowly beaten by Fire Attack at his last outing.

Race 8 (1,000m)

Very little went according to plan on his Cape raid but (7) COGNAC showed potential before making the trip. He takes on a host of seasoned gallopers, but if fit and well, could prove a cut above them.

(3) UMZINGELI WENYATHI is never far back and gets first-time blinkers.

(2) PLUS FOUR is over his best trip from a good draw and has consistent Highveld form to commend him.

(4) DONQUERARI is always dangerous and seldom out of the money.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(7) THE MASK may be the pick of Glen Kotzen’s pair given that he is in smart form, goes well on the Poly and stable rider Chad Little is aboard.

(3) MIGHTY ZAMBEZI was a maiden winner last time but showed marked improvement in first-time cheek pieces and was well supported in the market.

(6) FROSTBITE was a comfortable winner at just his second start outings in the soft. He should have more to come.

(5) SUPER FAST is over his best course and distance and has been touched off in useful company at his last two.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(8) HAH LAH LAH was well supported in the market on debut and duly obliged. He looks progressive and can follow up.

(3) JP’S PALACE has been far from disgraced when mixing it with the big guns of late. He should be right there from a favourable draw.

(9) WHAT A FORTUNE showed up well in useful company in his local debut. Stable is in good form and he should make a bold bid.

(7) WILD AT WAR goes well on the Poly and has a definite money chance.