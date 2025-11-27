Straitstimes.com header logo

Judo-Russians allowed to compete under national flag again, says IJF

Russian judokas will be allowed to compete under their national flag once again, the International Judo Federation (IJF) said on Thursday after its executive committee voted to end a ban imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Athletes from Russia have been allowed to compete at IJF events under a neutral banner as "individual neutral athletes" since the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The global governing body suspended Russian president Vladimir Putin as the IJF's honorary president in February 2022, and cancelled an event in Russia's Kazan scheduled for May that year, because of the invasion of Ukraine.

"Sport is the last bridge that unites people and nations in very difficult conflict situations and environments. Athletes have no responsibility for the decisions of governments or other national institutions," the IJF said in a statement.

"The decision to reinstate full national representation reflects the IJF’s confidence in its ethical safeguards, as well as in the strength and integrity of the sport." REUTERS

