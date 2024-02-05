Judo-France's Riner wins gold at Paris Grand Slam ahead of Olympics

Judo - Paris International Grand Slam - Accor Arena, Paris, France - February 4, 2024 France's Teddy Riner celebrates on the podium with the gold medal after winning the men's +100kg REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Judo - Paris International Grand Slam - Accor Arena, Paris, France - February 4, 2024 France's Teddy Riner celebrates winning the gold medal final of the men's +100kg against South Korea's Kim Min Jong REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Judo - Paris International Grand Slam - Accor Arena, Paris, France - February 4, 2024 France's Teddy Riner in action against South Korea's Kim Min Jong during the gold medal final of the men's +100kg REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Judo - Paris International Grand Slam - Accor Arena, Paris, France - February 4, 2024 France's Teddy Riner in action during his fight against Germany's Losseni Kone in the men's 100kg quarter final REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Judo - Paris International Grand Slam - Accor Arena, Paris, France - February 4, 2024 France's Teddy Riner in action against South Korea's Kim Min Jong during the gold medal final of the men's +100kg REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

PARIS - France's triple Olympic gold medallist Teddy Riner won an eighth Paris Grand Slam title on Sunday after defeating South Korean Kim Minjong by o-uchi-gari in the men's +100kg final, six months ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

Riner, a record 11-times individual world champion, had struggled during his semi-final against Uzbek world number three Alisher Yusupov and almost lost by ippon before the decision was overruled. Riner then ended up winning the fight by ippon.

Nine months after his last individual competition at the World Championships at Doha in May, the victory is a positive sign for the 34-year-old French star, heading into the Paris Games.

"I am not in the best shape ever, but I am in shape. There are six months left, it gives time to prepare, work on the technique, the shape and of course the judo," Riner told reporters.

"Having the Olympics at home is what motivates me. It is magical and it brings a lot of emotion. It is also going to be a lot of pressure but, I think in the life of an athlete, it is something you want to do. And I fight for this, to achieve something big," he added.

The Frenchman, who is currently ranked 13th in the world, is looking to break into the top eight in order to be seeded at the Paris Games.

Riner will hoping to improve on his individual performance at the Tokyo Games where he could only secure the bronze, after winning gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and at London 2012. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top