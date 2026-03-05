Journey ‘Through The Tunnel’ with the Lions’ travelling exhibition

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

“Through the Tunnel”, a travelling exhibition developed by the Football Association of Singapore, kicked off at Our Tampines Hub on Feb 26 and 27.

SINGAPORE - As the excitement builds for the Lions’ final match of their qualifying campaign for the 2027 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, fans will get the opportunity to trace the national team’s historic journey to the tournament.

Ahead of their March 31 game against Bangladesh at the National Stadium, supporters can visit “Through the Tunnel”, a travelling exhibition developed by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) in partnership with The Straits Times and sports collectible firm Playback Asia.

The exhibition kicked off at Our Tampines Hub on Feb 26 and 27, and will move to the Bishan Community Club from March 13 to 15. It will be held at the Kallang Wave Mall from March 22 to 31 , just steps from the 55,000-seater stadium which will host the clash with Bangladesh. .

The showcase charts the evolution of Singapore football, highlighting key breakthroughs such as the Republic’s first major international triumph at the 1998 Tiger Cup, the first of four ASEAN championship titles won from 1998 to 2012.

Through the newspaper and online reports, and photos published in ST, the exhibition takes visitors on a trip back in time through the triumphs and heartbreak that have shaped Singapore football and the Lions.

Fans can also find out more about the national players, and read insights from Lions captain Hariss Harun and head coach Gavin Lee .

Also on display are collectible cards produced by Playback Asia commemorating iconic figures and moments from local football, including those marking the 30th anniversary of Singapore’s historic Malaysia League and Malaysia Cup double in 1994, as well as iconic moments from the 2-1 win over Hong Kong in November 2025 that sealed the Lions’ Asian Cup qualification.

After securing a historic berth to the tournament in Saudi Arabia, world No. 148 Singapore will play a dead rubber Group C match against Bangladesh (180th), and the FAS has promised a carnival for fans to celebrate their achievement on March 31.

Tickets to the game at the National Stadium can be purchased via Ticketek, with Category 1, 2 and 3 tickets priced at $42, $31 and $17 respectively.

Away fans will be seated exclusively in the West Zone of the stadium, with tickets costing $39 each.

Tickets may also be purchased on match day at The Kallang Box Office located at the Kallang Wave Mall from 4pm to 9pm, subject to availability.