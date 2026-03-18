Josh Kerr ‘frustrated’ at six-figure sum owed to him by Michael Johnson's failed Grand Slam Track

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Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track (GST) curtailed its inaugural 2025 season and then filed for bankruptcy in December.

LONDON – Britain’s Josh Kerr is “frustrated” by the six-figure sum owed to him by United States athletics great Michael Johnson’s failed Grand Slam Track project, but he still believes that those behind it are “good people” who just got themselves in a “horrible situation”.

Grand Slam Track (GST) curtailed its inaugural 2025 season and then filed for bankruptcy in December, with millions collectively owed to athletes including Scottish two-time world champion Kerr – who has submitted a claim for US$218,750.

A court filing by creditors earlier this month also claimed that four-time Olympic champion Johnson was secretly paid US$500,000 when he was already aware that creditors would be left out of pocket.

“Of course I’m frustrated,” said Kerr.

“I’m owed a lot of money, so in any business anyone’s going to be frustrated. I don’t particularly know right now where to push those frustrations and where they should sit.

“I’ve had conversations with Michael, I’ve had information given to me by my agents on this stuff. I don’t think these are bad people. I think this is a horrible situation.”

He added: “I’m not super worried about myself. I’m worried about some of the other athletes, and they had their stories exposed of working jobs and not being sponsored, and then they had this life-changing money. That’s what I care about.”

Once a company files for bankrupcy in the United States, a committee of creditors called a UCC is often formed to represent their interests.

This UCC filed the allegations against Johnson.

“This claim is unfounded and false,” said GST representative Alex Tourk.

“As was previously explained to the UCC, Mr Johnson advanced millions of dollars for GST’s operating expenses, including athlete travel, accommodation and costs, only a portion of which was repaid through reimbursement.

“It is unfortunate that the UCC chose to ignore facts and is instead attempting to discredit the company and Mr Johnson through false statements.”

Kerr, 28, has recovered from the calf tear he sustained during last year’s 1,500m final at the World Athletics Championships in Japan.

This week in Poland, the 2023 world 1,500m champion will look to reclaim the world indoor 3,000m title he won on home Scottish soil in Glasgow two years ago, after injury and illness prevented the Edinburgh athlete from defending it last year.

“I believe I am the best athlete in the world at these distances,” added Kerr.

“There’s no one in the world who can convince me otherwise.” AFP







