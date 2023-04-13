Josh Giddey hails leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as Oklahoma City Thunder prevail

NEW ORLEANS – Josh Giddey recorded 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Oklahoma City Thunder remained alive for a Western Conference play-off spot by notching a 123-118 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in a play-in game.

Despite the rising Australian point guard’s heroics, he deflected praise to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 of his game-high 32 points in the second half and Luguentz Dort added 27 points for the Thunder, who will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

The winner will earn the No. 8 seed in the West and face the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round of the National Basketball Association play-offs.

Said 20-year-old Giddey of All-Star Gilgeous-Alexander, who is fourth in the NBA’s scoring charts with an average of 31.4 points per game: “When your leader is not flustered and under control out there, it’s a spiral effect. Guys see that and feed off it.”

At just 24, Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder’s elder statesman and oldest member of their starting line-up. Compatriot Dort is 23.

It was another remarkable display by Oklahoma City, whose starting line-up had an average age of just over 21. The game was also Giddey’s first experience of high-pressure post-season basketball.

“It was pretty much everything I expected,” Giddey told ESPN. “A loud crowd, a hostile environment. As a kid, you grow up wanting to be in these type of moments.

“I’m glad we came out of here with a win and we move on to the next one.”

Gilgeous-Alexander said Oklahoma City’s young squad had developed poise under pressure after being “battle-tested” throughout the regular season.

“We’ve played in a lot of close games and we’ve developed good habits – we know what gets it done down the stretch,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

He was proof of that, rebounding from a one of his worst first halves of the campaign statistically to explode with 25 points in the second half. He also tallied eight points in the final 1:40.