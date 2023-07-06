Joseph to quit Japan after Rugby World Cup – reports

TOKYO – Jamie Joseph has announced plans to step down as Japan head coach after the Sept 8-Oct 28 Rugby World Cup, local media reported.

The New Zealander led the Brave Blossoms to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time on home soil four years ago and will coach the team again at this year’s tournament in France.

But that will mark the end of his seven-and-a-half years in charge, local media reported at the team’s training camp in southern Japan on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a good time for me to step away,” Joseph was quoted as saying, adding that his top priority was to prepare for the World Cup.

Joseph was in the frame to take over as All Blacks head coach, but was beaten to the job by Scott Robertson in March.

He has been linked to club sides in Japan’s domestic league but told AFP in June that “anything is possible” for him after the World Cup.

Japan have been drawn in Pool D with England, Argentina, Samoa and Chile.

Joseph is aiming to reach at least the quarter-finals after leading Japan to their best-ever World Cup performance in 2019. The 53-year-old took over from Eddie Jones following the 2015 World Cup.

He previously coached the Highlanders in his native New Zealand, leading them to the Super Rugby title in 2015.

Meanwhile, Australia co-captain James Slipper has been given the all clear to start Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener against reigning World Cup champions South Africa in Pretoria as returning coach Jones named four new caps in his first Wallabies selection since 2005.

Prop Slipper had been under an injury cloud after picking up a knee problem in training, prompting team officials to rush Brumbies rookie Blake Schoupp to South Africa.

But the influential captain will lead the team in the cauldron of Loftus Versfeld, where the visitors are seeking a first win at the seventh attempt.

Blindside flanker Tom Hooper, who can also play in the second row, will make his debut at the back of the scrum alongside co-captain Michael Hooper, while Rob Valetini is in at No. 8.

The front row will see Slipper earn a 128th cap alongside hooker David Porecki and fellow prop Allan Alaalatoa. Nick Frost and Will Skelton make up the lock pairing.

“As a squad, the players have worked extremely hard since coming together as a group and we’ve prepared well this week,” Jones said in a media release from Rugby Australia.

“The 23 players selected have an opportunity to be part of history with a win over South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday night.” AFP, REUTERS