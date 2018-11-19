Joseph Schooling wades into investment with Singapore-based firm East Ocean Ventures

SINGAPORE - The time spent training in pursuit of his swimming dreams is probably his biggest investment to date, but that has not stopped Olympic champion Joseph Schooling from branching out with Singapore-based investment fund East Ocean Ventures (EOV).

The 23-year-old has chosen to make his first major investments in the healthcare and artificial intelligence sectors, EOV announced on Monday (Nov 19).

The tie-up came about as a result of conversations Schooling had with EOV founder Nicholas Tan, with both parties interested in the growth potential of the healthcare market in China in the near future.

EOV was established in 2015 and its investment roster features several China-based companies in the healthcare innovation field.

Schooling had returned to Singapore on Nov 12 to compete in the local leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup, which concluded on Saturday.

He won two bronzes in the short-course 50m butterfly and 4x50m mixed relay respectively, setting new national records in the 50m fly and 50m backstroke in the process.

On Wednesday, he will head back to the United States to complete his undergraduate studies with the University of Texas at Austin, before returning to Singapore in February to begin training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.