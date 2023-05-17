Jose Mourinho can lead Roma to Europa League glory, says ex-player Marco Cassetti

Since Jose Mourinho joined AS Roma last season, he has led the club to the Europa Conference League title in their first European final since 1991, etching his name into their history books.

Now, with Roma taking a 1-0 lead into Thursday’s Europa League semi-final, second leg against Bayer Leverkusen, club legend Marco Cassetti believes the “Special One” can guide them to European glory once more, and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

When asked if Roma could win the Europa League, the former defender replied: “Why not?” – twice.

“He is a coach who can change details in order to win the final,” Cassetti told The Straits Times on Tuesday at a press conference for July’s Singapore Festival of Football, which will see Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Bayern Munich and Roma playing friendlies at the National Stadium.

Cassetti believes that the Portuguese coach’s personal touch is a key factor behind Roma’s rise in fortunes.

The 45-year-old Italian said: “Mourinho can change the small things that people on the outside do not see. His way of talking, his way of motivating, all these can change a game altogether.

“It is not just about the tactical or technical side of the game. But it is his way of expressing himself and being in touch with the players.”

Under Mourinho, the team’s mentality has changed, Cassetti added, which is why he is backing his former club to reach the Europa League final and beat either Sevilla or Juventus.

Cassetti said: “Jose Mourinho, his name says it all. He is an important figure in the history of football.

“He won the Conference League in 2022, and now he has led this team all the way to the Europa League semi-finals.

“He brought a type of winning mentality to this team.”

If Roma were to win the Europa League this season, it would be Mourinho’s third triumph in Europe’s second-tier club competition, having won with Porto and Manchester United in 2003 and 2017 respectively.

Cassetti, who made 198 appearances for Roma from 2006 to 2012, had witnessed how Mourinho’s Inter Milan became the first Italian club to win the Serie A, Italian Cup and Champions League in 2010.

That year, Roma lost out on the Serie A title by just two points. But Cassetti said that the respect he has for Mourinho goes “all the way” back to his playing years.

“In the past, I respect him a lot but we were on opposite sides. Now that he is with Roma, all of us treasure him very much… He has a wonderful relationship with the fans,” he said.

Roma are sixth in Serie A, six points adrift of fourth-placed Lazio with just three games left, which means their route to next season’s Champions League will likely be through winning the Europa League.