Jose D’Angelo has Dubai dreams with Bentornato

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US raider Bentornato taking a spin around Meydan as he receives the last finishing touches ahead of his assignment in the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m) at Meydan on March 28.

– Few people want a Dubai World Cup night winner more than Jose D’Angelo, and few have a better chance of getting one in just a few days’ time.

The US-based Venezuelan trainer, who sends out Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint (1,200m) winner Bentornato in the US$2 million (S$2.6 million) Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m), is on his third trip to Dubai.

He sent out Jesus’ Team to finish sixth in the Group 1 Dubai World Cup (2,000m) in 2021, before Caramel Chip and Run Classic ran down the field in the Godolphin Mile (1,600m) and Dubai Golden Shaheen in 2024.

D’Angelo enjoyed an annus mirabilis in 2025, capped by Bentornato’s and Shisospicy’s Breeders’ Cup Sprint double barely an hour apart at Del Mar in November.

“2025 was an amazing year,” he says. “We planned it all year for Bentornato and Shisospicy to go to the Breeders’ Cup and we won it – it was an amazing feeling.

“It probably looks easy, but Bentornato went to three tracks and Shisospicy went to more than six tracks, so they travelled a lot last year.”

Despite success at arguably the biggest American meeting of all, D’Angelo is thirsty for more and is especially keen for wins outside of the US.

“I feel like you have to keep winning and improving,” he continues. “I’m very competitive with myself. I’m just looking for more and trying to be at the best races around the world.”

He has a great ally in Bentornato, who seems to have inherited his trainer’s love of travel.

In 2024, the son of Valiant Minister was third, beaten six lengths, in a vintage Group 3 Saudi Derby (1,600m) behind Forever Young and Book’em Danno.

Since then he has transformed, winning the Grade 2 Gallant Bob (1,200m) at Parx as a three-year-old and finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, before going one better in that race last year.

“Bentornato is very talented,” says his trainer. “He’s strong but when he goes to the track he’s all business and very focused on his job.

“When you look at his career, he was undefeated in his first four starts at two but then he lost in Saudi to the best horse in the world, Forever Young. He ran huge but we realised a mile isn’t what he needs.

“At the Breeders’ Cup and Churchill Downs he was training better and better each day and I’m seeing the same here, so I’m very confident he’s going to be tough next Saturday.

“He’s a very good traveller and I think he likes it here.”

Bentornato, along with Forever Young and Ethical Diamond, are beneficiaries of a new reciprocal deal between Dubai Racing Club and Breeders’ Cup.

“Dubai always was the plan because it is ‘win and you’re in’ for the Breeders’ Cup which he will go for again this year,” explains D’Angelo.

“I would like to win here, but no race looks easy. I think the most important is to see the post position that we get and go from there. Ideally we would like to be drawn towards the outside.”

Taking nothing to chance, D’Angelo arrived in Dubai early enough to watch Bentornato breeze on the morning of March 21 – a week out from the race.

“It’s my third time here and I’m very happy to be here,” he said. “The owners are coming too and we’re looking forward to Saturday.” DUBAI RACING CLUB