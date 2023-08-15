Jordan Henderson off to winning start in Saudi Arabia, but signs of trying season ahead

DAMMAM – Hunched over in the 37th minute with his hands on his knees, Jordan Henderson would have looked up into a half-empty Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium and wondered if his toil on a steamy Monday night was worth the while.

The newly minted Al-Ettifaq captain, who moved from Liverpool to join the Saudi Arabia Pro League, led his side to a 2-1 victory over a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr on his debut, but initial signs suggest the Englishman is in for a rough ride.

At kick-off at 9pm local time, the jumbotron in Ettifaq’s homeground indicated that it was 36 deg C, but it felt at least 10 deg hotter in reality. In the stands, the summer heat was unbearable and camera crew pitchside had to resort to putting wet towels on their heads.

Played in a half-filled, 26,000-capacity stadium with mostly visiting fans, the game itself lacked any real quality.

This was not a surprise as Al-Nassr fielded a team of second stringers and Senegal star Sadio Mane, who opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute.

Just two days ago, Al-Nassr won the Arab Club Champions Cup after a 2-1 extra-time win over fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal and it was expected that Ronaldo, who was carted off the field with an injury, and other internationals would not feature on Monday. The absentees included first-choice goalkeeper David Ospina, Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana, former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles of Manchester United fame, and Brazilian winger Anderson Talisca.

Unlike most of his football peers, former Liverpool skipper Henderson has endured a barrage of criticism since moving to Saudi Arabia for a reported wage of £350,000 (S$601,750) a week. The 33-year-old has been a long-time vocal supporter of the LGBT+ community and his transfer to Al-Ettifaq prompted outrage from media outlets and fan groups over the hypocrisy of making a living in a country that has outlawed homosexuality.

And Monday’s game proved that Henderson’s stint will be no walk in the park.

By the 30th minute, the match was mostly played at walking pace. And in the 37th minute, Henderson had his hands on his knees for the first time. At half-time, as Al-Ettifaq went into the break 1-0 down after a fourth minute close-range strike from Mane, the team physio rushed over to place a cooling towel around Henderson’s neck. By the time he was substituted in the 88th minute, he was visibly exhausted.

Henderson will quickly understand that his new employers, who are coached by Reds legend Steven Gerrard, are not Liverpool. On Monday, Henderson was burdened with carrying a side – who finished seventh last season – that did not look like a threat to the mightier clubs.

Much as been said about the riches that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) have poured into the league – resulting in superstar signings like Ronaldo, Mane and most recently, Neymar – though Al-Ettifaq are not among the four clubs whom PIF has invested in.

Gerrard said in his post-match press conference: “We put him (Henderson) in a position in the team where he can be our on pitch coach. We know what he brings to the table, I certainly do more than others.

“He is still not match fit because of the summer, we know he’s extremely fit anyway, but you know and I know it’s about game minutes to really get that last 10-15 per cent. He played for the sake of the team tonight, not necessarily ready, but he showed what an elite athlete he is because to play in that heat for that long at the level he’s at was a credit to him.”

It took two clangers from Al-Nassr custodian Nawaf Al-Aqidi for Al-Ettifaq to find the net on the night. In the 47th minute, Henderson’s corner was fumbled by the goalkeeper, allowing Swede Robin Quaison to tap in. Just six minutes later, Moussa Dembele profited from the goalkeeper’s weak attempt at thwarting a cross, as the Frenchman slotted into the empty net.

And so Henderson kicked off his new life in Dammam, located over 400km from the capital Riyadh and where over 80 years ago oil was first struck in the country, transforming the fishing and pearl diving village and Saudi Arabia into a global power.

And as the kingdom continues to stamp its mark in global sport and football, Henderson will hope for his new home to fuel a successful stint in the Middle East.