Jordan Emaviwe hails team support for bouncing back from worst moment of his career

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Singapore's Jordan Emaviwe will be looking to make an impact for the Lions in their Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh at the National Stadium on March 31.

SINGAPORE – The last time Jordan Emaviwe played a match at the National Stadium, he left the pitch in tears.

With Singapore minutes away from a crucial win over India, a misplaced pass from the national footballer allowed the visitors to snatch a 90th-minute equaliser, leaving the Lions’ Asian Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

The 1-1 Group C draw last October was then seen as a considerable setback to their dream of a maiden qualification for the continental showpiece.

The 24-year-old, who was born to a Nigerian father and a Chinese Singaporean mother, described it as the “worst moment” of his career, which was followed by more negativity as he received remarks of a “racist” nature on social media.

But he did not let all that weigh him down.

At his lowest point, his teammates and head coach Gavin Lee rallied around him, helping him overcome the harrowing experience.

It is that same spirit of unity that has ultimately carried the Lions through their qualifying campaign unbeaten, as they secured a historic qualification for the continental showpiece in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

They won their next two matches 2-1 away, first against India in Goa on Oct 14, before a famous comeback victory over Hong Kong at the Kai Tak Stadium the following month to seal their spot at the 24-team tournament.

As the Lions host Bangladesh in a dead rubber to conclude their qualifying campaign on March 31, the defender-turned-striker will be eyeing his 12th cap on his return to the National Stadium.

During an interview with The Straits Times at the team’s base at Parkroyal on Beach Road on March 25, he was candid as he reflected on his error during his last match at the venue.

“Honestly, it was the worst I felt my whole life, and it’s probably the worst moment in my career so far, making that mistake,” he said.

“But Hariss (Harun) actually brought me to one side and spoke to me, and told me that mistakes happen and what happens after defines who you are and what your character is. So I just took that on board.

“And honestly, I just wanted to prove myself again in training and the next matches. When we travelled to India, Gavin spoke to me and said the same thing as well.”

Hailing the importance of team support, Emaviwe added: “I think it’s very easy to hear all the outside noises, but I think we were so united because all of us wanted to achieve the same goal, which is to qualify for the Asian Cup.

“And I think that’s why we were able to – despite all that was happening – stick together and still focus on the ultimate goal.”

Singapore footballer Jordan Emaviwe at Parkroyal on Beach Road on March 25. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Coach Lee described Emaviwe as a “fantastic example of (having) a strong brain”.

He added: “It is from such difficult moments where you get to see someone’s true character, we are pleased to see that he has not allowed that moment to hold him back and instead only came back stronger and better. Jordan is a willing learner and it’s about continuing to add football references into his library that will go on to be very important for his development and journey. ”

Emaviwe, who returned to Chiangrai United after spending the start of the campaign with fellow Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United, has also now established himself as a forward after spending much of his career at centre-back or left-back.

He has been fielded as a centre-forward in all six of his league matches – and contributed two goals – for Chiangrai since he joined the club last December.

The 1.93m footballer, who is left-footed, is also listed as one of five forwards in the Lions’ 27-man squad, alongside Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi, Abdul Rasaq and Shawal Anuar.

With Ikhsan nursing a foot injury, Ilhan short of match fitness and Shawal suspended – for an accumulation of yellow cards – for the Bangladesh dead rubber, Emaviwe could feature up front for the Lions.

Emaviwe is looking forward to the celebratory atmosphere but also has his eye on a good individual and team performance.

He said: “ This is a great achievement for the players, for the country, for Singapore as a whole, so it’d be a great moment for all of us. My family and friends will be there so it will be great for us to be able to celebrate this milestone that all of us have achieved together.

“While we have already achieved our goal of qualification, we must use the game as a stepping stone for the Asian Cup.

“For myself, the goal is to just keep working hard, and keeping my standards at a good level or even increase it and the rest is up to Gavin.

“The fact that we’ve qualified for Asian Cup means that other players will want to be on the same plane (to Saudi Arabia), and it’s just going to breed more competition, and that will push us all forward.”

Singapore’s Jordan Emaviwe being comforted by players and staff at the end of the match after his error in an Asian Cup qualifier against India last October. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The Football Association of Singapore has planned a series of fan engagement activities leading up to the Bangladesh game.

Following heartland stops at Our Tampines Hub and Bishan Community Club, the Through the Tunnel exhibition, which traces defining moments in Singapore football history, will continue at the Kallang Wave Mall till March 31.

Developed in partnership with ST and Playback Asia, the exhibition showcases moments from the 1994 Malaysia Cup triumph to the Asian Cup qualification milestone.

There will also be a meet-and-greet session on March 28 for fans to interact with Lee, Hariss and other Lions.

On match day, stadium gates will open two hours before the 8pm kick-off, with a slew of fan activities such as on-site jersey customisation, Shopee sure-win digital giveaways, airbrush tattoos and sticker stations.

Fans can also collect a complimentary Playback Asia AFC Qualifying Campaign commemorative card, while stocks last, at the merchandise booths.

There will also be other freebie drops from 7pm, and a grand draw where one lucky supporter will win a Dongfeng electric vehicle.

Local singers will helm the live entertainment, with a pre-match performance by Shazza and a half-time segment by Iman Fandi, daughter of Lions legend Fandi Ahmad – who has three sons Irfan, Ikhsan and Ilhan in the current squad.

After the match, there will be a pyrotechnic display to celebrate the Lions’ Asian Cup qualification.