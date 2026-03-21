Jordan Anthony, Chase Jackson nail US double at athletics world indoors c’ships

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Sprint king Jordan Anthony clocked a season’s best of 6.41 seconds to come out on top of a stacked field.

TORUN, Poland - Jordan Anthony was crowned sprint king at the world indoor championships on March 20 as shot putter Chase Jackson ensured a double golden start for the United States team in Torun, Poland.

Anthony clocked a season’s best of 6.41 seconds to come out on top of a stacked field.

The victory announced the arrival on the global stage of the 21-year-old who has just turned professional after starring on the US collegiate circuit over the past few seasons.

“The final was a great race but I still have a lot left in the tank,” said Anthony, who described the race as “easy”.

“Most importantly, I did my debut right and I am bringing the gold medal back to the USA.”

World and Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson of Jamaica had to be content with another second place in 6.45sec.

It also spelled the continuation of Jamaica’s gold medal drought in the event.

The bronze went to Anthony’s teammate Trayvon Brommel, showing remarkable longevity on the circuit after having won gold back in the 2016 world indoors.

“You do not see too many talents like him (Anthony),” said Brommel, who was 20 when he won gold in the Portland word indoors.

“I expect him to have a great career ahead of him.”

Defending champion Jeremiah Azu of Britain was edged into fourth.

Two-time world outdoor champion Jackson had earlier won the US team’s first gold of the championships in the women’s shot put.

Featuring one of the deepest fields on show, with multiple global medallists and athletes capable of pushing beyond 20 metres, only Jackson went over that mark.

She managed a best of 20.14m, relegating Canada’s defending champion Sarah Mitton to silver with 19.78m, while Sweden’s Axelina Johansson rounded out the podium (19.75).

“I wanted to come here and finish the collection of having the full set of world indoor medals,” said Jackson.

“This has been one of those medals I have been chasing. I am really proud of it.”

Mitton joked that before the competition, Jackson had told her she should let her win at least one indoor title.

“Of course, I was trying to beat her until the last attempt but, if it was not me winning, I am happy it was her!” the Canadian said.

Cuba-born Italian Andy Diaz Hernandez retained his triple jump title with a best of 17.47m in his first departure down the runway.

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott claimed silver with 17.33m, while Algeria’s Yasser Triki was just 3cm further behind for bronze.

Ukraine’s world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh regained her high jump title in the first gold on offer at the three-day competition in the morning session. AFP