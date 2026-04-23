Jones wants host city Newcastle to rally around Japan during World Cup

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MELBOURNE, April 23 - Japan coach Eddie Jones wants the Brave Blossoms to win the hearts of fans in Australia's industrial hub of Newcastle when they play a July test against Ireland in the 2027 World Cup host city.

The tough Nations Championship clash against the Irish on July 11 offers Japan a valuable preview of local conditions before they meet Samoa at the same Newcastle Stadium in their World Cup opener next year.

At a press conference announcing the Ireland match on Thursday, Jones turned on the charm, raving about the port city's beaches and grass-roots rugby.

"It's a great experience for us to play here, get used to the environment," the 66-year-old Australian told reporters.

"Maybe (we) become the team of Newcastle. When we play up here during the World Cup we want all the Newcastle people to support Japan.

"Having had the experience of playing in this ground, just that little bit of familiarity will definitely be a potential advantage."

After Samoa, Japan meet France in Brisbane followed by the United States in Adelaide in the World Cup's pool phase.

Jones did not rule out Japan setting up their World Cup base in Newcastle, the world's largest coal export port.

"You never know. We've got a couple of days here in Newcastle to see what the opportunities are," he said.

"(Looking for) just good facilities, good hotels, good training grounds, good gyms.

"We'll be up here for a week for the Samoa game so it's how you can maximise your preparation for that week."

Now in his second stint as head coach of Japan, Jones pulled off one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history during his first period in charge, guiding them to a 34-32 upset of South Africa at the 2015 tournament in England in a result dubbed the "Miracle of Brighton".

He also guided Australia to the 2003 final on home soil and England to the 2019 decider in Japan.

His legacy coaching his home nation is mixed, though, with the Wallabies crashing out of the World Cup group stage for the first time ever under his watch at France 2023.

Weeks after the World Cup, Jones resigned as Wallabies coach nine months into a five-year contract, leaving acrimony in his wake.

The Japan-Ireland test will be his first in Australia since walking out on the Wallabies.

"Well, it's not really about me, mate, it's about the team in the World Cup," he said with a smile.

"But, you know, I'm still an Australian, I support Australian rugby. If we can inspire more young kids to play rugby that's fantastic." REUTERS