Jones says Japan ‘watching videos of geese’ for Australia clash

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Japan coach Eddie Jones said his team’s support play “wasn’t as sharp as we would have liked” in the first game and he has turned to nature in a bid to improve.

TOWNSVILLE, Australia – Japan coach Eddie Jones said Aug 13 that his team had been “watching videos of geese” as they prepare to face Australia, after losing narrowly to the Wallabies in last week’s first Test.

Japan went down 35-32 in Osaka and Jones has made five changes to the starting line-up for the second Test in Townsville, including bringing in university student Yoshitaka Yazaki on the wing and handing Shunsuke Uenobo his first start at centre.

Jones said his team’s support play “wasn’t as sharp as we would have liked” in the first game and he has turned to nature in a bid to improve.

“The reason we watch videos of geese is that the head of the flock is like the ball-carrier,” the colourful Australian said.

“The ball carrier is king, and then everyone else has got to follow after that.

“The geese fly hundreds, thousands of miles in formation and they follow the one goose in front, and it’s the responsibility of the support players to respond to what the ball-carrier does.”

The versatile Uenobo wins his third cap while Haruto Kida makes his fourth appearance on the left wing.

Tiennan Costley comes in to play in the back row and Harry Hockings returns at lock.

Waseda University’s Yazaki was named on the right wing, although Jones said the 22-year-old would play “as a second full-back”.

“We’ve set ourselves the task of really taking it to Australia this week,” said the former Wallabies and England coach Jones.

“We’re very disappointed to lose the last game, so the most important thing now is how we take on this game.”

Jones stuck with university student fly-half Ryunosuke Ito, who won rave reviews against Australia in what was only his fourth international appearance.

Jones said that Ito, who made his debut against Italy in July in the Nations Championship, was “developing nicely”.

“His ability to adapt to games is improving, to play to the strengths of his game is improving,” said the coach.

“But like any young 10, each game is a different game.” AFP