Jonathan Brownlee wins on first day of Super League Triathlon finale in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Henri Schoeman was in prime position to overtake Super League Triathlon (SLT) men's series leader Vincent Luis in the overall rankings at One°15 Marina on Saturday (Feb 23).

Luis was out of Saturday's eliminator race after puncturing his rear tire in the first round, and Schoeman was leading in the third and final round. Until the last lap.

Schoeman fell to fourth after a botched attempt to break away in the last lap - each round comprised a 300m swim, 5km bike ride and 2km run - and Jonathan Brownlee seized his chance to win his first race of the SLT season.

Said a disappointed Schoeman, the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist: "Obviously it wasn't what I was after... I put in a lot of effort to try and break away by myself and maybe that was a mistake. It is what it is and I gave everything."

Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk and Hayden Wilde of New Zealand were second and third respectively.

Brownlee, the 2016 Olympic runner-up, admitted he made things difficult for himself due to mistakes during the earlier rounds that cost him energy.

"But it shows what I can do with a couple of months of consistent training and there's no secret to this sport... I really wanted that last race," added the Briton.

"I was telling myself everyone was a lot more tired than I was. On the run I thought when I set off that everyone looked very tired, and I thought, 'all right, I'm going to make them really hurt' and that's what I did."

In Saturday's race, the top 15 from the first stage advanced to the next stage, and the top 10 from the second round made the final stage.

Before Saturday, Luis led the men's series with 75 points, 12 ahead of Schoeman. Competitors are awarded double points in the series finale this weekend.

The visibly dejected Frenchman said: "This flat just ruined everything, it's like four months of racing just gone in seconds. I think I lost 10 to 15 seconds so it was quite impossible to bridge... I did my best, I didn't want to give up so I just tried and tried but that's sport."

The overall positions will only be confirmed on Sunday, but Luis' and Schoeman's results yesterday have left the men's field open, according to organisers. But Brownlee, fourth overall entering the weekend, was unconcerned about how his win yesterday affected his overall position.

He said: "I haven't won a race for a long time, I haven't felt good in a race for a long time so it's nice to be here and be competitive. That's what I enjoy doing - I enjoy racing at the front and winning, I enjoy trying to win and I enjoyed being back in racing well."

In the women's competition, series leader Katie Zaferes strengthened her chances of winning the series after she won the race ahead of Cassandre Beaugrand of France and Australian Ashleigh Gentle.

Said American Zaferes: "I did a good job of being conservative but also making sure that I stayed engaged with the race... I was hoping to make a gap on the bike but I didn't, so it had to come down to the run."

The enduro race on Sunday features three continuous rounds, each comprising a 300m swim, a 5km bike ride and a 1.6km run. The two slowest athletes at the end of each discipline will be eliminated.