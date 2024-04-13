Jonatan Christie beats top seed Shi Yuqi to reach Badminton Asia Championships final

NINGBO, China – The hopes of his badminton-mad nation are resting on his shoulders, but Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie will try and not let the pressure get to him as he stands on the cusp of a second major title in as many months.

The 26-year-old, who made history at the All England Open in March by winning Indonesia’s first men’s singles title since 1994, will take on China’s world No. 7 Li Shifeng in the Badminton Asia Championships final on April 14.

The heavy weight of expectations is something Christie is familiar with.

But, while he had crumbled under it previously, the world No. 5 has shown recently that he has become better-equipped to deal with it.

On April 13, he acknowledged feeling the pressure from his fellow countrymen after defeating top seed and world No. 2 Shi Yuqi 21-18, 19-21, 21-12 in the semi-finals at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre.

Asked about the expectations back home, he said: “As the only representative of Indonesia in the semi-finals, I just try to reduce such thoughts.

“It would be a lie if I wasn’t feeling the pressure.

“However, I just try to reduce it so that it doesn’t interfere with my performance.”

Li, who came from behind to beat Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 14-21, 21-15, 21-12 in the other semi-final, will be eyeing victory over Christie to keep the hosts’ hopes alive of a clean sweep of all five events.

China are already assured of a gold in the women’s singles, with all four semi-finalists coming from the hosts.

Spurred on by their home fans, China’s He Bingjiao overcame South Korean top seed An Se-young 21-17, 21-18 in the quarter-finals on April 12.

Han Yue beat former world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 21-16 for her first victory over the Japanese in six meetings.

But their campaigns ended in the semi-finals, with He going down 21-19, 21-17 to 2022 winner Wang Zhiyi, while Han lost 21-15, 21-16 to Olympic champion Chen Yufei.

China will also be represented in all three doubles finals, despite the semi-final loss of their top mixed doubles pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong on April 13.

The duo lost 9-21, 21-13, 21-16 to South Korea’s Seo Sung-jae and Chae Yu-jung, who had also beaten Zheng and Huang in last December’s world championships. AFP