Jonas Vingegaard deals Tadej Pogacar massive blow in Tour de France time trial

COMBLOUX – Jonas Vingegaard soared to a crushing triumph on stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, winning the 22.4km time trial by 1min 38sec from Tadej Pogacar, who was second.

Jumbo-Visma rider Vingegaard attacked from start to finish with a win that extended his overall lead in the Tour de France to 1min 48sec over the Team UAE rider Pogacar.

Said the defending champion: “I was feeling great today. I think it’s the best time trial I have ever done. I’m really proud of what I did today and I’m really happy about the victory. Today I even surprised myself with the time trial I did. I didn’t expect to do so well.”

The margin of the win was a surprise. Ahead of the start of the stage most riders tipped Pogacar to win.

“It’s today you win the Tour! Come on! Come on! Come on,” Vingegaard’s team shouted to him over their radio as times showed the Dane was crushing Pogacar along the way.

Pogacar at times appeared as white as the white jersey he was wearing. He also fumbled his bike change from the aerodynamic time-trial model to a lighter climbing bike at the foot of the steep Cote de Dormancy towards the end of the ride.

“There was nothing I could have done more. This isn’t finished but he took a lot of time,” Pogacar said at the finish line.

His rival agreed, when asked if the Tour was effectively over.

Said Vingegaard: “No. There’s still a lot of hard stages to come, so we have to keep fighting the next days and we’re looking forward to it.

“I’m really, really happy with the victory today and I’m really proud of it. It’s my first time trial victory in the Tour de France.”