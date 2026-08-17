Jonas Vingegaard brings curtain down on season

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Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard signs autographs for fans in Glyngoere, Denmark on July 30, during the second stage of the PostNord Denmark Tour.

PARIS – Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard will not race again this season as he is still recovering from the broken collarbone he suffered in the 2026 race, his team Visma-Lease a bike announced on Aug 17.

The 29-year-old Dane had had a successful campaign up to his crash in July, peaking with victory in the Giro d’Italia in May.

“After a long and intense racing period, a recovery period was planned after the Tour de France anyway,” said Vingegaard in a team statement on their website.

“Due to the collarbone injury, the start of my training has been delayed and it is not possible for me to get back to top level in the coming period.

“The focus is on preparing optimally for the goals of the 2027 season. I will discuss these specific goals with the team in the coming period.”

Vingegaard was in second position overall in this season’s Tour de France – trailing eventual winner Tadej Pogacar – when he came to grief on the 15th stage.

His crash came after he and his team had been subjected to a doping test in the early hours of the morning.

Unlike Pogacar, Vingegaard rarely competes in the one-day Classics and he will miss the world and European championships.

Vingegaard’s triumph in the Giro made him only the eighth rider in history to win all three Grand Tours – he added the Vuelta in 2025 to his two Tour de France victories from 2022 and 2023. AFP