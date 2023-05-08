Jon Tan’s lesson to us: Strength of will counts more than size

Too little, they told him as a kid. Too skinny, they insisted. Too undersized, they claimed, for a bruising game like ice hockey. Too much, they talked. What he did with the game eventually was so profound that Wayne Gretzy’s nickname said it all. The Great One. Not too bad for a small one.

Too small is what Jonathan Tan, who wears a choir boy’s smile, looks like on Sunday evening. Swimming sprinters can resemble beasts from another time. Florent Manaudou, the 50m freestyle champion at the 2012 Olympics, looked like he bench-pressed refrigerators and then emptied them. In the 2021 Olympic 50m freestyle final, the first six guys were 1.91m, 1.99, 1.87, 1.96, 1.85 and 2.02.