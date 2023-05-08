Sporting Life

Jon Tan’s lesson to us: Strength of will counts more than size

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Singapore's Jonathan Tan (left) after winning the 100m freestyle gold at the SEA Games with bronze medallist Vietnam's Jeremie Loic Ninio Luong. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Too little, they told him as a kid. Too skinny, they insisted. Too undersized, they claimed, for a bruising game like ice hockey. Too much, they talked. What he did with the game eventually was so profound that Wayne Gretzy’s nickname said it all. The Great One. Not too bad for a small one.

Too small is what Jonathan Tan, who wears a choir boy’s smile, looks like on Sunday evening. Swimming sprinters can resemble beasts from another time. Florent Manaudou, the 50m freestyle champion at the 2012 Olympics, looked like he bench-pressed refrigerators and then emptied them. In the 2021 Olympic 50m freestyle final, the first six guys were 1.91m, 1.99, 1.87, 1.96, 1.85 and 2.02.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top