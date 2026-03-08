Jon Rahm ‘relieved’ after ending title drought with win at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– Despite a bogey on his 18th hole, Jon Rahm did enough to card a six-under 64 on March 8 to win the LIV Golf event in Hong Kong by three shots for his first victory since LIV Chicago in September 2024.

No wonder the 31-year-old Spaniard was beaming from ear to ear as he finally went one better after four-consecutive runner-up finishes on the Saudi-backed circuit.

“Very relieved, just happy I could enjoy the walk down the 18th,” the two-time Major champion said at Hong Kong Golf Club after finishing on 23-under 257, with two Belgians – Thomas Detry (67, 260) and Thomas Pieters (66, 261) second and third respectively.

Rahm, who mixed eight birdies with two bogeys in his final round at Fanling, added: “Even though I shot six under, what could have been with quite a few short putts missed and an errant shot on 18.

“It was incredible. But I just tried to stay very patient and committed to each shot, knowing that I was doing everything right and things were going to happen.

“I think that was the theme pretty much every round this week.”

He added that “the swings from 13 through 16”, which saw him string four birdies in a row, were “absolutely perfect swings”.

“I think those holes is pretty much peak Jon Rahm that we can see. Can it get better? I hope so, but I’ve been playing pretty good golf,” said Rahm, who will be hoping that his winning form spills over to the March 12-15 LIV Singapore event at Sentosa Golf Club.

Runner-up Detry was able to play in Hong Kong only after Rahm arranged a private jet to fly him and several other LIV players out of the Middle East.

Asked for his post-round thoughts, the 33-year-old said: “Where do I start? The first few days were not really fun. DJ’s (Dustin Johnson) security guy this week was with me this week in the middle of the desert on Monday night, and what we’ve been through was quite an adventure.

“But I’ve been playing some good golf. It’s two weeks now out of three that I’m in contention pretty much because I was up there, as well, in Saudi. It’s really nice to see all the hard work I’ve put in during the winter has really paid off.”

While Rahm, who captains for the Legion XIII team, ended a run of 539 days without an individual tournament win, Johnson’s 4Aces GC clinched their first team title after a barren spell spanning 974 days.

Since the team’s last win in June 2023, their roster has undergone several changes, including two new additions this year with Detry and Anthony Kim joining Johnson and Pieters.

“To finally get a win after a few years without having one, very proud of the guys,” Johnson said. “Obviously, we have a completely new team, but I think we have a very strong team. I’m very happy with them.”

Kim, who beat Rahm to the LIV Adelaide title on Feb 15 for his first win since 2010, finished tied-31st in Hong Kong. But the 40-year-old American, who had overcome drug and alcohol addiction to return to sport, savoured the team victory.

“After Adelaide, the first couple days seemed pretty surreal,” he said. “Obviously we all play to win, right? But now with LIV Golf, there’s two elements. You get to win with three other guys that you’re battling with. This is pretty special.” AFP