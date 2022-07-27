John's appeal dismissed

Jockey John Sundradas' appeal against a one-year disqualification and a $20,000 fine for a handling charge was dismissed yesterday.

John was found guilty of failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the last race of the May 21 meeting to ensure that his mount Salamence was given full the opportunity of winning or of obtaining the best possible placing.

The particulars of the charge were: • that near the 450m, he failed to attempt to shift to the outside of Metal World, which would have afforded him an unimpeded run to the line when it was reasonable and permissible for him to do so.

• that near the 250m, he directed his mount away from a clear run between Harry Dream and Super Impact when it was reasonable and permissible to expect him to attempt to improve between these runners.

John subsequently lodged an appeal against both the stewards' decision and the penalty.

After considering all of the evidence together with submissions from John, his legal counsel and the Chief Stipendiary Steward, the appeal panel threw out the appeal.

Both penalties stood, with the period of the ban commencing on May 25 and ending on May 24, 2023.