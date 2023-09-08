Johnny Sexton eyes fitting climax to career as Ireland holds its breath

BORDEAUX – Johnny Sexton had admitted he is nervous ahead of taking his first steps in his final campaign as he plots a path to what he hopes will culminate in a Rugby World Cup triumph for Ireland on Oct 28.

But the 38-year-old will not be the only one on edge when he lines up for his first match in six months in Ireland’s opening Pool B match against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday.

The country’s rugby fans will also be tense, as well as hopeful.

Irish dreams of being crowned world champions for the first time hang largely on their captain, not just for his vision and reading of a game, but also for his leadership.

“There is a massive dependency on Johnny Sexton in terms of leadership,” former Ireland fullback Hugo MacNeill said.

“He is pivotal to Ireland’s chances of winning the World Cup or at least getting to the semi-finals for the first time (after three straight quarter-final exits).”

Sexton would be the first to say it is all about the team but they admit it is him who makes them tick and despite being rusty after a groin injury, he remains the man pulling the strings for the team ranked No. 1 in the world.

For eight years, questions have been posed regularly first to head coach Joe Schmidt and then to his successor Andy Farrell as to who would replace Sexton.

However, the fly-half has somehow upped his game even in the twilight of his career.

Sexton cajoled, encouraged and guided his teammates to a 2022 Six Nations Triple Crown and then a historic test series win in New Zealand.

This season they went one better and secured the Six Nations Grand Slam.

Even as he rejoiced and said achieving the Grand Slam in his final Six Nations appearance was the highest point of his career, his eye was focused on an “even higher one” to come – winning the World Cup.