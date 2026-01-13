Johnny Lim’s trio all set to cash in

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Banker's Emperor (Nuqman Rozi) making all in the Class 3 race (1,020m) at Sungai Besi on Dec 21.

Jan 13 Kuala Lumpur trackwork



The powerful Banker’s Stable will be represented by a team of 11 in the upcoming meeting at Sungai Besi on Jan 17, but it is a tight and taut line-up.

Some from the team, most notably Banker’s Pretty, Banker’s Emperor and Banker’s Queen, were impressive in their gallops on the morning of Jan 13.

On a racetrack which was rated “good”, the Johnny Lim Boon Thong-trained trio tossed in what looked like winning workouts on the grass.

Banker’s Pretty and Banker’s Emperor stopped the clocks at 36.9sec and 36.6sec respectively while Banker’s Queen cantered to loosen up before zipping over the 600m in 35.5sec.

Down to contest the Class 4A sprint over the 1,275m, Banker’s Queen will be having her second Malaysian outing.

Her debut was nothing much to behold. Carrying moderate support, the daughter of Sun City was slow out of the gates and never threw in a punch. She eventually finished last.

The three-year-old is better than that and her overseas record will attest to it.

Racing mainly in Queensland where she was known as Nooshbahoosh, she won once and finished second once from four starts. Both races were at Cairns.

We might see her finish in the money at her new base second-up.

As for Banker’s Pretty and Banker’s Emperor, they will have to face off in the highlight race of the day, the Class 3 sprint (1,200m).

A well-bred four-year-old by Snitzel, who was the Australian champion sire in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Banker’s Emperor made his mark in Malaysia when he scored an easy win second-up in a Class 3 race on Dec 21.

That day, under apprentice Nuqman Rozi, he romped home by three lengths over the 1,020m. Hence, the 1,200m trip on Jan 18 should not be a problem for him.

Banker’s Pretty has been knocking on the door.

Having already contested four races in Malaysia, the Starspangledbanner mare has finished second, third and fourth. The win has been elusive, but she is getting there and can be competitive again on Jan 18.

Leaving the “Bankers” to their business, elsewhere on the 11-race programme there were good workouts tossed in by Fright, Platinum Harvest and Super Manjung.

In the hands of Harmeet Singh Gill, Fright cantered one round before taking off to run the 600m in 35.1sec.

A three-time winner from six race starts at Sungai Besi, the Simon Dunderdale-trained Fright caught the attention of the racegoers when he pulled off three-in-a-row from Aug 17 to Oct 5.

It could have been four but his next start in a Class 3 race (1,020m) on Oct 25 saw him beaten into second place by Hasten.

The son of Brazen Beau must take on the two “Bankers” and he will have a fight on his hands, but he is a capable sort.

From Ricky Choi Chun Wai’s yard, Platinum Harvest ran the 600m in 37.5sec.

A seven-year-old by Contributor, his last two races produced two thirds.

That last-start third to Kim Kim in a Class 4B event over the mile was a good effort.

Under Benny Woodworth, who worked him on Jan 13, he went off as favourite but could not justify the confidence which racegoers had in him.

Come Jan 18, he will enjoy the 1,500m he has to cover in the Class 4A race and, with that solid workout under his girth, we could see him turning in a show over the concluding stages.

That other good worker, Super Manjung, covered 600m in 39.4sec and it should top her up for a good showing in the Class 5A contest on Jan 18.

Trained by Tiang Kim Choi, Super Manjung’s last few runs have been decent.

The Vancouver mare finished third on three occasions, and it was as recent as Dec 16 that she won a trial, beating Dangerous Chance by half a length.

She will enjoy the short and sharp 1,020m she has to cover at her next start.