Joe Singh's new horse streets ahead

After four starts that can probably best be described as hits and misses, Street Of Dreams finally nailed it with a stunning maiden win on Sunday.

Despite coursing out three wide without cover in the $20,000 Maiden race over 1,200m on Polytrack, the four-year-old son of Australian Derby winner Dundeel was always travelling on the bridle.

Once jockey Bernardo Pinheiro let the handbrakes down, he put his 11 rivals to the sword - without being fully tested.

While visually, big-winning margins - 61/4 lengths in this case - can raise the excitement levels, timings tell the real tale.

Street Of Dreams ($12) ticked that box, too, with a class record.

His 1min 10.77sec was 0.2sec quicker than Primitive Instinct's nine-year-old mark.

A delighted Steven Burridge said Street Of Dreams' potential had been stunted by a respiratory issue. But two surgeries have literally breathed new life into the gelding.

"I didn't expect him to win in that style. He did trial very well the other day and his work has been good," said the Australian trainer.

"He had two wind ops, two tie-back operations. He was also gelded, but he has come good and has done well today."

Street Of Dreams has also revived the racing colours that have not made their presence felt in recent times.

They are the purple silks of owner Joe Singh, made famous by the likes of Countofmontecristo, Eye Guy, Yabadabadoo and his pioneering champion, and now successful Perth-based stallion, Gingerbread Man.