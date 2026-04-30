Jockey Seo to have a field day

Popular Busan jockey Seo Seung-un is booked for five rides at the May 1 meeting at his home track. He has a bright chance of going home with a perfect score.

Race 1 (1,200M)

(3) BYEOLBIT SONATA won a trial before finishing fourth on debut over this distance on April 3 when leading early. He should have come on for that run, he draws well to lead again and this time he can win to give jockey Seo Seung-un a flying start to the day.

Enough was thought of (8) POWERFUL MENIFEE that, aside from being bestowed with quite the name, he was also sent out on debut in the Rookie Stakes last August. He finished last and then went lame and has been in and out of work since without making it to the races. He trialled up in super fashion at the start of April, blitzing his heat in a quick time, and, if he brings that form to the races, he will go close.

(9) SIERRA GOLD showed well in his trial and can debut well under Francisco da Silva.

Another first-timer (6) ROAD FIGHTER, along with (2) ANY WIN, who improved last time, are others in the frame.

Race 2 (1,400M)

After some underwhelming trials, (6) GWANGSEON DAERO was sent out at big odds on debut on April 3 but, from a wide gate and settling back, she finished off very well to claim fourth place. Seo climbs on and she will be much shorter this time around.

(9) BIG SMILE has made steady progress across five starts to date, with her best being her latest when second over this distance on April 3. In this small field the wide draw should not be a problem, and an apprentice claim keeps her under a light weight.

(3) HUIMANG LOGI has a third and two fourths from her latest runs and the slight step-up in trip can suit.

(5) MISS COCO and (4) FANTASTIC GREEN are others who can potentially improve in a race where there is no obvious early speed.

Race 3 (1,200M)

(3) VEGAS JEONTU almost made his breakthrough when favourite over this distance on March 27, when on pace throughout but ultimately went down second to Baram Daero (who was second at the same class last week). He draws the same gate this time and should go one better to give Seo a quick race-to-race treble.

(6) SHACKLE LAUD returns to action for the first time since January. A two-time winner and five-time placer over this distance, she looked very well in a trial on April 9. She can be a danger first-up.

(5) WIN WIN enters off three consecutive class-and-distance third placings and he can be there or thereabouts again.

(7) BRIGHT MARINE, if she can get a lead which will not be easy from her gate, and (9) DOCTOR KAREN, are others to consider.

Race 4 (1,400M)

(1) PORT MORE got his maiden win over a mile three outings back and has a sixth and a fifth in two starts since racing in this class over 1,800m and then again at a mile. He drops back to a trip at which he ran second on his only previous try and, from the inside gate, he can be on pace with every chance of going all the way.

(4) D’LOVELY KING is yet to win. He did not match the three consecutive runner-up finishes that he began his career with, but he has not raced badly of late, especially his third place at this class three starts back. He can settle back and run on, and he may have more improvement in him.

(11) SHINING ONE was a well beaten favourite on April 5 when further back than usual and seemingly resenting the kickback. He comes down 4.5kg in weight today, assisted by an apprentice claim. While drawn wide, he is worth another chance as his earlier form was good.

(7) GUKDAE HERO and (5) GLOBAL HIGH are perhaps the best of the rest.

Race 5 (1,300M)

(8) SUCCESS GOLD has a third and a second from her latest two, both in this class over 1,400m, and most recently on March 8 when she led for much of the way. She is up 3kg in weight and she may not get an easy run to the front, but she can win.

(2) DOCTOR MATTERS arrested a poor run of form when second at big odds in a very similar class and distance race to this on April 3, when coming from off the pace and beating three of these rivals. She is up 1.5kg in weight but that is balanced by a much better gate and he warrants more respect today.

(10) ARE YOU READY was sixth in that April 3 race, coming right from the back. She got her maiden win at 1,200m in March and with only five starts behind her, has scope for more improvement than most of these.

(6) DOLPHIN KICK and (9) NEW LEADER are other place chances.

Race 6 (1,600M)

(3) MYSTIK JIN has won two of his last three, most recently in this class over 1,400m on April 4 when settling midfield and running on. He comes up 2kg in weight, and a previous effort at a mile did not go well, but Seo is two for two on him and they can make it three.

(7) DOCTOR PUNCH led all the way on debut over 1,200m on March 20 to score comfortably. He is up in class and considerably in trip, but that was an impressive first showing and he can back it up under a lighter weight.

(5) OASIS STAR ran second to Mystik Jin on April 4, leading for most of the way. He has never finished outside of the top five and the mile can suit.

(8) DEIMOS and (10) FATE are the other principals.

Race 7 (1,800M)

(2) BREEDO SOL was a winner of three form six before he was given his chance in the KRA Cup Mile, the first leg of the Triple Crown, on March 29. He was always well back in that, so he does not go to the Derby in Seoul on May 3. Instead, he retreats to shallower waters in a distance where he has a win and a second from two starts. Another top prospect for Seo.

(10) UNJU MAGIC was a Class 5 winner over this distance two starts back and then ran fourth on his first try at this level on April 5. He came from the widest gate to race handily and then briefly led, beating a couple of these rivals. He remains under a light weight and has proven that the draw should not be a problem.

(4) STEALTH MODE enters off a third place over 1,400m on April 12 and, with four placings from five tries at this trip, can be considered on a place line.

(1) KOHINOOR is the next best before the form drops off precipitously with maybe (3) BLAZING MAN a minor money chance.

Race 8 (1,800M)

(6) TAMNA SUPER was a winner at this class and distance three starts back. He was second, ahead of two of his main rivals, on April 5 going down very narrowly. He can throw in the odd howler, as he did two starts back, but he has as good a chance as any here.

(3) UNJU CHALLENGE was the beaten favourite on April 5, leading before running fourth. She draws very nicely and, with only a very light weight to carry, she can be closer this time.

(7) EOHWADUNGDUNG took a few tries to figure out what he was supposed to be doing but has won three of his last four, most recently an all-the-way win in this class and distance on March 20. He is up 3kg in weight but, given his recent form, another cannot be ruled out.

(8) LIME TREE and (5) HONORED KHAN are others in the placing frame.

Comments courtesy of Korea Racing Authority