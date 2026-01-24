Jockey Salee dies of cancer

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Malaysian jockey Salee Saad bringing back to scale his last winner, Thundergod, at Ipoh on Jan 4.

– Veteran jockey Salee Saad died of cancer in the early morning of Jan 24, following a short stay at Cyberjaya Hospital in Selangor. He was 52.

His death came as a shock for many in the racing fraternity. As recently as three weeks ago – on Jan 4 – he was still active in the saddle, opening his 2026 account on Thundergod in Ipoh.

The same Kevin Coetzee-trained horse had given him his 10th and final win of the 2025 season at the same venue just a week earlier.

The eldest of eight siblings, Salee started out as an apprentice jockey to trainer Robert Ng in 1991. He was transferred to Don Baertschiger in 1999 and also served under Cecil Robert, Bonny Ng and Richard Lines before being granted in professional licence in 2004.

Salee rode 334 winners, with his first big win coming in the 2007 Penang Gold Cup on New Kuala Dipang, trained by Frank Maynard.

His next big success came in the Sultan Gold Vase (now known as Perak Gold Vase) two years later on Sinar Bintang, trained by Osman Sidek, and repeated the win in the same race with Balotelli in 2015.

Salee also won the 2015 Tunku Gold Cup with Balotelli. He backed it up with Impel in the same race a year later. Both Balotelli and Impel were trained by Ooi Chin Chin.

In 1999, Salee was still an apprentice based at the Penang Turf Club where he met New Zealander Sharee Hamilton who was then a track rider for Kiwi trainer John Sargent.

They married a year later and have two children, Samuel and Shaydinah.

From a track rider, Hamilton went on to become a stable supervisor, then as assistant trainer before being granted her A licence and is now based at Sungai Besi. TURFONLINE