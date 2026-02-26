J&K captain downplays headbutt in India's Ranji Trophy

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 26 - Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra looked to take the sting out of a headbutting incident during the second day of India's Ranji Trophy final after he rammed his helmet into that of a Karnataka fielder following a heated exchange on Wednesday.

Dogra charged at KV Aneesh after the pair traded barbs at Hubli Cricket Ground, prompting Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal and the umpires to dive in to defuse the situation.

"I don't get angry, it happens sometimes," Dogra told broadcasters before the start of play on Thursday.

"I felt angry for a second but then I was fine. I always try to give my 100%."

Dogra scored 70 as Jammu and Kashmir, who are on the hunt for a maiden title, posted a total of 584 in the first innings. REUTERS