Singapore's Constance Lien in shock after winning women's blue belt featherweight jiu-jistu world title in the US

SINGAPORE - Asian Games Brazilian jiu-jitsu silver medallist Constance Lien clinched the women's blue belt featherweight world title at the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Long Beach, California on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, who recently was awarded the Sportsgirl of the Year accolade, beat Jaine Da Silva Fragoso 8-3 in the final to claim the gold medal, while Astrid Scholin and Jasmine Nichole Wilson shared the bronze.

Lien had earlier beaten Wilson 8-4 in the semi-final, while Frago beat Scholin 3-2 in the other last-four tie.

Lien, who trains at Evolve MMA in Singapore, said: "Becoming a world champion has been my dream since day one ever since I made the decision to commit to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

"Words aren't enough to express how I'm feeling right now, but I just feel truly blessed and proud to have won and put Singapore on the map.

"I want to thank my professors at Evolve MMA, my training partners, my family, god and friends, who have seen me through my ups and downs, supporting and pushing me through this journey - this is for them.

"I wouldn't be where I am today, and be able achieve what I have achieved without them."

The former swimmer was the first Singaporean to win a medal in the sport at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where she lost 4-2 to South Korea's Sung Ki-ra in the women's under-62kg final.

Her trainer at Evolve MMA Teco Shinzato paid tribute to Lien's work ethic and noted: "She comes in every day with the warrior spirit and a great attitude, wanting to learn and help her teammates.

"She has a very bright future in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and I'm very excited to see her continued success."