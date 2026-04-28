Jinling Starblitz to outshine his rivals

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Trainer Choi’s debut winner can make it two from two after smart workout in KL

Jinling Starblitz (Benny Woodworth) taking out the Open Maiden contest (1,250m) at Sungai Besi on April 12.

April 28 Kuala Lumpur trackwork



To the horsemen, there is nothing more exciting than watching a galloper in full flight.

It does not have to be a top-class galloper like Ka Ying Rising demolishing his rivals in Hong Kong.

Malaysian sprinters like Jinling Starblitz and Bankers Baby can excite fans too.

For sheer speed, they were the stars at Sungai Besi where they were put through their morning gallops on April 28 while in preparation for their next assignments on May 3.

On a track rated “good”, they turned on the charm.

From Ricky Choi Chun Wai’s yard, Jinling Starblitz took jockey Benny Woodworth on a flying journey when clocking 36.7sec for the 600m.

The Irish-bred by Inns Of Court did not take long to acclimatise.

After 11 starts in Ireland for four seconds and two thirds, Jinling Starblitz arrived in Malaysia on Nov 24.

The four-year-old gelding settled in rather easily and Choi sent him to the trials on March 24.

With Woodworth on the reins, he ran third to the Tiang Kim Choi-trained Banker’s Dowager, who clocked 59.31sec for the 1,000m.

Suitably impressed by the run tossed in by Jinling Starblitz, Choi entered him in the Open Maiden race (1,250m) on his Malaysian debut on April 12.

The Royal Apex Stables-owned galloper did not disappoint. Sent off as the race favourite, he romped in by three parts of a length.

Choi has picked a Novice contest (1,400m) for Jinling Starblitz and the former Macau-based handler will be expecting a good showing from his last-start winner.

Banker’s Baby impressed too. After a spot of cantering, she turned on the after-burners to run the 600m in 37.6sec.

The four-year-old mare will also be looking to make it two wins on the trot and right now, there is little to suggest a different result.

Trained by Johnny Lim Boon Thong, Banker’s Baby broke through for her first Malaysian win at her last start on April 18.

It was her sixth start for Lim and the writing was on the wall.

The daughter of Foxwedge came into the race on the back of a second and two thirds. A win was forthcoming and she delivered.

Ridden by Nuqman Rozi, she held second until the furlong marker when she went full throttle to win by almost three lengths in the Class 4A event.

That was run over the 1,050m. Banker’s Baby goes over 1,200m on May 3 and her style of racing does suggest that she should be even better over that slightly longer trip.

Her previous racing record in Australia likely supports that theory.

When known as Velvet Fox Down Under, Banker’s Baby had four starts in Adelaide where she won one Maiden Plate over 1,050m.

That day, she gained the upper hand late, which could be the indication that she can handle longer.

Elsewhere on the 10-race programme on May 3, keep an eye on Banker’s First.

Another one from the powerful Banker’s Stable, Banker’s First worked like a winner when clocking 38.4sec for the 600m.

Ridden by Jordan Mallyon, Banker’s First does look like he has his eyes firmly fixed on a race-to-race double.

Now a five-year-old, he arrived in Malaysia on Nov 30, 2025 and after two trials, Tiang sent him to the races.

Ridden by Johari Kamaruddin and sent off as a three-figure chance in that Class 3 affair, Banker’s First came off third spot at the top of the straight to beat Pacific Pery by a neck over the 1,200m.

His workout does suggest he is holding on to the winning form.

The son of So You Think, who won five races over 1,200m to 1,500m in Australia when known as Ruminate, comes up against some really good ones in that Supreme A sprint (1,200m).

But he is in a good place right now and, in a speed contest like the one coming up, he should live up to his name and take that first spot.

brian@sph.com.sg