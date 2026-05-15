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May 16 Doomben 10,000 form analysis

Jimmysstar to win Doomben 10,000 clash

Trainer Maher’s stalwart sprinter is hard to topple in Brisbane’s G1 classic over 1,200m

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orr16 - Race favourite Jimmysstar (Ethan Brown) was ridden like the best horse in the second 2025 running of the Group 1 C.F. Orr Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Nov 15 and duly obliged, beating main rival Angel Capital (Ben Melham) by one length.

Jimmysstar (Ethan Brown) landing the Group 1 C.F. Orr Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Nov 15, 2025. The Ciaron Maher-trained galloper will start as the favourite in the Group 1 Doomben 10,000 (1,200m) on May 16 and will again be ridden by Brown, who is now based in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: RACING PHOTOS

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1 Jimmysstar

Top class sprinter who flew home for last-start 0.95L third in Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick on April 18. Has been freshened for this race. Will take a power of beating.

2 Private Eye

Scratched

3 Another Wil

Group 1 winner resuming. At his last start he finished 13th in a Group 1 (1,400m) at Caulfield last September. He has been trialling well. Worth a thought.

4 Rothfire

Veteran who finished second in this race in 2025. He needs to improve on his last-start 10th at Rockhampton over 1,300m last start.

5 Uncommon James

He was not suited by the heavy track in his latest start when he finished last in a Group 2 (1,200m). Consistent and he will not be far away.

6 Reserve Bank

He had his first start since he won the 2025 Group 1 The Goodwood in Morphettville finishing 3.34L sixth in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Eagle Farm. Creates interest.

7 Private Harry

He struggled on the heavy track when 4.49L eighth first-up in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Eagle Farm. He has won five races from eight starts. Stick with him.

8 Warnie

He completed his last campaign with two wins from his last three starts. First-up he ran on for 1.83L third in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Eagle Farm. Respect.

9 Zarastro

Speedy galloper who is a Group 1 placegetter. He has been freshened up since his last start 4.92L sixth in a Group 3 (1,300m) at Randwick. Place.

10 Payline

Racing consistently with two seconds and two thirds from his last four starts. At his last start, he finished 1.71L second in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Eagle Farm. Place.

11 Devil Night

Scratched

12 Grafterburners

Smart three-year-old colt. In his last run, he finished 1.83L third in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Randwick on April 11 after winning his previous four starts. Go close.

13 Skybird

Group 1 winner who is better than her previous-start last in a Group 1 (1,200m) at Morphettville suggests. Go on Group 1 third before that over 1,200m at Randwick.

14 Lady Of Camelot

Scratched

15 Abounding

Scratched

16 Spicy Martini

She resumed from a spell and flew home to win a Listed Handicap (1,000m) at Eagle Farm. Two wins from two starts at Doomben.

17 Beadman

He finished on strongly for a tough win in a Group 3 (1,200m, 3YO) at the Gold Coast on May 9. This is a tougher race. Place looks best.

18 Napoleonic

He put together successive seconds in a Group 3 and then a Group 2, before last start 1.63L eighth to Joliestar in a Group 1 (1,300m) at Randwick. Good prospects.

19 Esjay

Won three of his last five starts but faces a major class rise on last-start win in a BM78 Handicap (1,000m) at Eagle Farm. Prefer others.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.