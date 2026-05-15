May 16 Doomben 10,000 form analysis
Jimmysstar to win Doomben 10,000 clash
Trainer Maher’s stalwart sprinter is hard to topple in Brisbane’s G1 classic over 1,200m
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1 Jimmysstar
Top class sprinter who flew home for last-start 0.95L third in Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick on April 18. Has been freshened for this race. Will take a power of beating.
2 Private Eye
Scratched
3 Another Wil
Group 1 winner resuming. At his last start he finished 13th in a Group 1 (1,400m) at Caulfield last September. He has been trialling well. Worth a thought.
4 Rothfire
Veteran who finished second in this race in 2025. He needs to improve on his last-start 10th at Rockhampton over 1,300m last start.
5 Uncommon James
He was not suited by the heavy track in his latest start when he finished last in a Group 2 (1,200m). Consistent and he will not be far away.
6 Reserve Bank
He had his first start since he won the 2025 Group 1 The Goodwood in Morphettville finishing 3.34L sixth in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Eagle Farm. Creates interest.
7 Private Harry
He struggled on the heavy track when 4.49L eighth first-up in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Eagle Farm. He has won five races from eight starts. Stick with him.
8 Warnie
He completed his last campaign with two wins from his last three starts. First-up he ran on for 1.83L third in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Eagle Farm. Respect.
9 Zarastro
Speedy galloper who is a Group 1 placegetter. He has been freshened up since his last start 4.92L sixth in a Group 3 (1,300m) at Randwick. Place.
10 Payline
Racing consistently with two seconds and two thirds from his last four starts. At his last start, he finished 1.71L second in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Eagle Farm. Place.
11 Devil Night
Scratched
12 Grafterburners
Smart three-year-old colt. In his last run, he finished 1.83L third in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Randwick on April 11 after winning his previous four starts. Go close.
13 Skybird
Group 1 winner who is better than her previous-start last in a Group 1 (1,200m) at Morphettville suggests. Go on Group 1 third before that over 1,200m at Randwick.
14 Lady Of Camelot
Scratched
15 Abounding
Scratched
16 Spicy Martini
She resumed from a spell and flew home to win a Listed Handicap (1,000m) at Eagle Farm. Two wins from two starts at Doomben.
17 Beadman
He finished on strongly for a tough win in a Group 3 (1,200m, 3YO) at the Gold Coast on May 9. This is a tougher race. Place looks best.
18 Napoleonic
He put together successive seconds in a Group 3 and then a Group 2, before last start 1.63L eighth to Joliestar in a Group 1 (1,300m) at Randwick. Good prospects.
19 Esjay
Won three of his last five starts but faces a major class rise on last-start win in a BM78 Handicap (1,000m) at Eagle Farm. Prefer others.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club