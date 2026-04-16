Jimmysstar shoots for second win in All Aged at Randwick

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2025 victor has wide gate and classy field to beat in Sydney G1

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– Jimmysstar could become the first horse in more than three decades to win successive A$1.5 million (S$1.36 million) Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1,400m) at Royal Randwick on April 18, but he must beat one of the greatest fields ever assembled for a Sydney feature to achieve the rare feat.

Sydney’s final Group 1 race of the 2025-26 season has 14 starters, including no fewer than 12 individual Group 1 winners.

The likely All Aged field includes A$15.4 million earner Giga Kick, the brilliant Fangirl – who has amassed over A$10.7 million – Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup hero Half Yours, and Godolphin duo Tom Kitten and Pericles, who have both won more than A$7 million.

Briasa, Royal Patronage, Lazzura, Magic Time, Beiwacht and Kovalica are the other Group 1 winners entered for the All Aged Stakes.

The Ciaron Maher-trained Jimmysstar was a brilliant winner of the All Aged Stakes in 2025, and is attempting to become the first horse to go back-to-back in the prestigious weight-for-age event since Rough Habit in 1992 and 1993.

Sunline, the great New Zealand mare, did win two All Aged Stakes but they were not in successive years. She won it first in 2000 and again in 2002.

Jimmysstar opened at 18-5 with TAB Fixed Odds, but has already eased out to 4-1 and remains the favourite in the classy field. He will be ridden by Ethan Brown.

TAB senior trader Tim Ryan said the barrier draw was not kind to the Per Incanto six-year-old and he is also cognisant of the quality of opposition.

“Jimmysstar is a top-class racehorse and favourite but the wide gate (barrier 12) is a big concern with the rail out 7m,” he said.

“This is a very strong race, a super field, with the likes of the Melbourne Cup (3,200m) winner Half Yours, and some proven weight-for-age horses like Fangirl, Giga Kick, Briasa, Tom Kitten, Pericles, Beiwacht and others in the race.

“But we know Jimmysstar has a brilliant finishing burst and if he gets some luck in the running, he will be in the finish.”

Champion jockey James McDonald’s booking for the Chris Waller-trained Angel Capital over stablemate Fangirl has prompted the former to firm into 9-2 second favouritism.

Fangirl, the multiple Group 1 winner who is resuming in the All Aged Stakes, will be ridden by Ben Melham. The Sebring mare has eased out to 17-2.

The barrier draw and race fitness might have swayed McDonald to Angel Capital, as the Harry Angel four-year-old will jump from barrier four, while Fangirl breaks from gate eight.

Ironically, Angel Capital along with Headley Grange are the only horses in the field who have not won at Group 1 level.

It is rare for any race to have 12 individual Group 1 winners clashing, particularly in the modern era.

The famous 1992 Cox Plate (2,040m) won by Super Impose is often regarded as the greatest field to contest Australia’s weight-for-age championship, with 13 of the 14 starters having won at Group 1 level.

When champion Saintly won the 1996 Melbourne Cup, there was also 13 individual Group 1 winners in the 22-horse field.

Half Yours, the 13th to complete the coveted Cups double, is a rising six-year-old gelding who has only had 15 starts, winning eight races and is resuming in the All Aged Stakes after his Melbourne Cup triumph in November 2025.

The son of St Jean will start from gate five and have Jamie Melham in the saddles.

Trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy are using the All Aged Stakes to prepare the stayer for a Brisbane winter carnival campaign.

RACING AND SPORTS