Jimmysstar seeking redemption in Doomben 10,000

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– The Ciaron Maher stable is acutely aware of the task confronting Jimmysstar every time he steps out.

The New Zealand-bred galloper is regarded as one of Australia’s best, but his racing pattern means he can be vulnerable.

Jimmysstar has an enviable record of 11 wins from 26 starts, which Maher and connections hope he can build upon in the A$1.5 million (S$1.38 million) Group 1 Doomben 10,000 (1,200m) on May 16.

Also, his regular rider Ethan Brown – who began his riding stint in Hong Kong in April – has been granted a release to fly in and ride Jimmysstar this time.

Brown has ridden the Per Incanto gelding in his last four victories. He was also aboard when Jimmysstar last finished third behind Beiwacht in the Group 1 All Aged Stakes (1,400m) at Randwick on April 18.

Jack Turnbull, the national assistant trainer for Maher, said while it would appear Jimmysstar had been disappointing, the team had not been discouraged.

“The only run that was sub-par was at Caulfield and you could really argue (about) the track that day,” he said. “Our team have been complimentary of his performances. But it’s been whether he’s copped a bump out of the gates, or whether he’s got too far back.

“I know there was this expectation that he was going to go ‘bang, bang, bang’. But, unfortunately, his pattern is to get back and against that class of horse, he needs to be scintillating to be reeling them off and winning.

“His runs have been good and improving and he will continue to improve, especially poking up to Queensland at this time of year.”

Turnbull said Jimmysstar had been based out of Bong Bong since the All Aged Stakes. He has a paddock adjacent to Pride Of Jenni, who returned to winning form in the Group 2 Hollindale Stakes (1,800m) at Gold Coast on May 9.

He said Jimmysstar would be floated to Brisbane this week to contest the Doomben 10,000, in which he has drawn gate 11.

Not so well off is stablemate Another Wil, who has drawn the widest in the 19-horse field.

The Street Boss six-year-old galloper has not been seen since he finished near the tail in the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Sept 20, 2025.

The Maher team had planned a Brisbane Winter Carnival raid for the gelding, a winner of nine from 18 starts.

“The 1,200m is probably not his best and it’s not a good draw, but he’s up there and has galloped at Doomben,” said Turnbull.

Ryan Maloney has been booked for the ride. Maher’s third runner Warnie has drawn gate 9 for Mark Zahra. SKY RACING WORLD