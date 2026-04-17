April 18 All Aged Stakes form analysis
Jimmysstar is hard to beat
Trainer Maher’s 2025 winner can secure 2nd straight win in Sydney’s final Group 1 of season
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1 Giga Kick
Good effort when he finished just 0.6L second to Joliestar in a Group 1 race over 1,200m on April 4. Won this race in 2023. Top contender.
2 Jimmysstar
Won this race in 2025. His last two runs have not gone to plan, including a fifth in a Group 1 race over 1,200m when squeezed at the start. Trip suits and the one to beat.
3 Briasa
Finished fourth in this race in 2025 behind Jimmysstar. Did not handle the wet conditions last start when eighth in a Group 1 race over 1,200m. Improvement needed.
4 Tom Kitten
Won the Group 1 The All-Star Mile (1,600m) on March 7 but laboured in the last 300m in the Group 1 Australian Cup (2,000m) for seventh. This is a drastic reduction in trip. Hard to see him feature.
5 Half Yours
Returns after completing the Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m) and Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) double. While he has good first-up form and a win and a second over the trip, he will find a couple of these too slick.
6 Pericles
Went back to last from a wide gate and finished fifth in a Group 1 over 1,600m on April 4. Has two wins and a second over the track and distance. Place hope.
7 Royal Patronage
Not raced since beating one home in a Group 1 race over 1,600m at Randwick last October. Won a trial recently and has won on the track and distance. Others appeal more.
8 Angel Capital
Not had much luck in his past two, including his last-start 0.46L second in a Group 1 over 1,200m when raced tight early. Chance again.
9 Headley Grange
He finished seventh in a Group 1 race over 1,600m on April 4. Needs to improve but has two wins on the track and distance.
10 Kovalica
Has not won since last June’s 2,200m Group 2 win. Showed improvement when running home strongly for fourth last start in a Group 3 race over 1,500m. Will not find this any easier.
11 Fangirl
Tackles this race fresh since her last-start fourth in a Group 1 race over 1,600m. Her first-up form is good and she has four wins, a second and two thirds on the track and distance. Big show.
12 Lazzura
Hard to fault her past two, with a win in a Group 1 race over 1,500m and a narrow second in a Group 2 race over 1,300m. Capable of a place at odds.
13 Magic Time
Hampered early when seventh in the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes (1,200m) on April 4. Would need to return to her best to be a threat.
14 Beiwacht
Led in a Group 1 race over 1,500m before weakening to finish sixth on March 21. Has since won a 900m trial. More suitable back to 1,400m.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club