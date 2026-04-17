Straitstimes.com header logo

April 18 All Aged Stakes form analysis

Jimmysstar is hard to beat

Trainer Maher’s 2025 winner can secure 2nd straight win in Sydney’s final Group 1 of season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jimmysstar

Jimmysstar

PHOTO: RACING AND SPORTS

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

1 Giga Kick

Good effort when he finished just 0.6L second to Joliestar in a Group 1 race over 1,200m on April 4. Won this race in 2023. Top contender.

2 Jimmysstar

Won this race in 2025. His last two runs have not gone to plan, including a fifth in a Group 1 race over 1,200m when squeezed at the start. Trip suits and the one to beat.

3 Briasa

Finished fourth in this race in 2025 behind Jimmysstar. Did not handle the wet conditions last start when eighth in a Group 1 race over 1,200m. Improvement needed.

4 Tom Kitten

Won the Group 1 The All-Star Mile (1,600m) on March 7 but laboured in the last 300m in the Group 1 Australian Cup (2,000m) for seventh. This is a drastic reduction in trip. Hard to see him feature.

5 Half Yours

Returns after completing the Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m) and Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) double. While he has good first-up form and a win and a second over the trip, he will find a couple of these too slick.

6 Pericles

Went back to last from a wide gate and finished fifth in a Group 1 over 1,600m on April 4. Has two wins and a second over the track and distance. Place hope.

7 Royal Patronage

Not raced since beating one home in a Group 1 race over 1,600m at Randwick last October. Won a trial recently and has won on the track and distance. Others appeal more.

8 Angel Capital

Not had much luck in his past two, including his last-start 0.46L second in a Group 1 over 1,200m when raced tight early. Chance again.

9 Headley Grange

He finished seventh in a Group 1 race over 1,600m on April 4. Needs to improve but has two wins on the track and distance.

10 Kovalica

Has not won since last June’s 2,200m Group 2 win. Showed improvement when running home strongly for fourth last start in a Group 3 race over 1,500m. Will not find this any easier.

11 Fangirl

Tackles this race fresh since her last-start fourth in a Group 1 race over 1,600m. Her first-up form is good and she has four wins, a second and two thirds on the track and distance. Big show.

12 Lazzura

Hard to fault her past two, with a win in a Group 1 race over 1,500m and a narrow second in a Group 2 race over 1,300m. Capable of a place at odds.

13 Magic Time

Hampered early when seventh in the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes (1,200m) on April 4. Would need to return to her best to be a threat.

14 Beiwacht

Led in a Group 1 race over 1,500m before weakening to finish sixth on March 21. Has since won a 900m trial. More suitable back to 1,400m.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

See more on

Horse racing

Sports and recreation

Australia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.