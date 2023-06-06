Jim Hines, first man to run 100m in under 10 seconds, dies aged 76

Jim Hines (right) congratulated by his compatriot Charles Green upon his Olympics 100m victory, in Mexico City, on Oct 14, 1968. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
26 min ago
Published
26 min ago

WASHINGTON – American double Olympic champion Jim Hines, who became the first man to run the 100m in less than 10 seconds in 1968, has died at the age of 76, World Athletics said on Monday.

Mr Hines won gold in the 100m at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, clocking 9.95 seconds to set a world record, which lasted 15 years until Calvin Smith ran 9.93 seconds.

He also won gold in the 4x100m relay at the same Olympics, before retiring from athletics to play in the National Football League (NFL) with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that legendary US sprinter Jim Hines died on Saturday,” the governing body said in a statement. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Olympic medal-winning sprinter Tori Bowie mourned after death at 32
Triathlon: 36-year-old Singaporean dies in race in Portugal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top