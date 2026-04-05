Jet Force all set to fly high in Variety Club Mile

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Race 1 (1,200m)

Of those with experience, (2) ONE SPIRIT produced a very encouraging debut behind Lady Jean on Feb 22. With several well-bred first timers in the line-up, watch the market and parade ring, especially (1) THE CULLINAN, (4) RUBEE KING and (7) STEALTH MASTER.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(4) BABELICIOUS stayed on beautifully in the Grade 3 Prix Du Cap behind Princess Of Gaul at Kenilworth on Feb 28. The drop in trip and the 2.5kg claim will help this consistent filly.

(5) SYMPHONY IN WHITE quickened up smartly to win a good race at Fairview on Feb 20. She is very talented. Include her into all bets.

(2) SHESGOTCLASS won a gutsy race on Feb 22. Honest truer who will be right there in the finish again.

(1) PINK PIGEON has the services of Richard Fourie. Super consistent, on her best form, she can sneak into the places.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) WHO IS SHE had no luck behind Miss Attitude at Durbanville on March 21. She will be hard to beat from a neat draw.

(6) SEE THE SIGN ran on for second in the same race as Who Is She last time. On that form, she will be competitive.

(4) FATE OF PACE was a touch disappointing behind Lady Orbit on March 21. Steps up in trip to 1,600m, and she gets the services of top jockey Grant van Niekerk.

(7) AUTUMN RUSH steps up in trip, and gets the 2.5kg apprentice claim. She can run a place.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(7) LA PULGA ran a great second to Tenpenny on Feb 11. He will be switched off early from a bad draw, and he will be storming home late.

(6) TIME FOR LOVE has been rested for 65 days. She won the Grade 3 Summer Fling Stakes impressively on Jan 31. If she does not need the run, she will go close to winning.

(3) SHERIFF JOHN STONE pulled with the blinkers at Durbanville on March 18, when beaten just over four lengths by Boogiefied. Blinkers come off and the step-up in trip will help.

(2) KATSU never runs a bad race. He will be doing some good work late from a neat draw.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(4) CHANCE ENCOUNTER ran second to Noble Hero on Feb 11. Cheek pieces on. Will go close to winning from a good draw.

(2) NOBLE HERO beat Chance Encounter at Durbanville last time. He has more to do at the weights this time, but he will run a big race from a nice draw.

(3) SCOTTISH LINKS has been rested for 65 days. He stayed on well for second to Note To Self at Kenilworth on Jan 31.

(6) ERIC LIDDELL could be the value play. The drop in trip is key, he will be flying at them late.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) STORMWATCH ran second in the Grade 3 Prix Du Cap at Kenilworth on Feb 28. If she beats the tricky draw, she can win.

(2) KINDA WONDERFUL has been rested for 65 days. She is much better than her last run in the Grade 1 Majorca Stakes at Kenilworth on Jan 31.

(5) ROCCAPINA was unlucky behind Princess Of Gaul on Feb 28. She can win a race like this.

(4) QUEEN REGENT ran on for second to Beach Verse in the Listed Cape Fillies Classic on Feb 28. The 1,400m might be short, but she will run on strongly late.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) JET FORCE sprinted smartly to win the Listed Jet Master Stakes at Kenilworth on Feb 28. Will run on strongly from a good draw in the Variety Club Mile.

(2) TENPENNY won the Listed Kenilworth Cup in style on Feb 28. He can definitely win again.

(1) VIVA’S LIBERTE stayed on strongly for third in the Grade 1 Cape Derby last time. He could be hard to beat from a good draw.

(3) LEGAL COUNSEL has been rested for 65 days. He ran a cracking second in the Grade 1 Cape Town Met on Jan 31.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) OBJET D’ ART is much better than his last run behind What A Fortune. He should bounce back.

(10) ONE LINER has been rested for 83 days. Was beaten just over two lengths by Demanding Dave in his last start on Jan 13. Big weight, but will run a big race.

(1) RATTLESNAKE has been rested for 61 days. Will be just off the speed and will fly at them late.

(8) GIVE IT LALDY has been rested and gelded. If he does not need the run, he will be right there in the finish.