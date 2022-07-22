Jeruto smashes steeplechase mark

EUGENE (Oregon) • Norah Jeruto delivered a devastating display of front running to win the world 3,000m steeplechase title in World Athletics Championship record time on Wednesday, earning gold for Kazakhstan after switching allegiance from Kenya earlier this year.

Jeruto clocked 8min 53.02sec - the third-fastest of all time - and more than four seconds better than Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech's winning mark at the 2019 worlds in Doha. However, Chepkoech's 8:44.32 remains the fastest time recorded in this event.

Ethiopia's Werkuha Getachew settled for silver in 8:54.61, ahead of compatriot Mekides Abebe, who took bronze with a personal best of 8:56.08.

Five of the top seven set national records or personal bests as carbon spike technology and super-fast tracks continue to tear down existing marks.

Jeruto was forced to miss last year's Tokyo Olympics as she had to sit out her change-of-allegiance period, so winning the world title in dominant fashion - she finished more than half a second inside her personal best, set on the same Hayward Field track almost a year ago - felt extra sweet.

"I enjoyed my race... At the starting line, I was afraid of my friends from Ethiopia and it was tough. I decided to go to the front so I could control the race," she said.

In the women's discus final, China's Feng Bin's 69.12m opener, a personal best, was enough to secure her victory as Croatia's Sandra Perkovic took silver and American Valarie Allman, the Tokyo Games champion, finished with bronze.

"I am so excited and I have to say all opponents did a very good job today," said Feng, who finished 17th at the Olympics last year.

"I did not expect this result coming to Eugene, I just wanted to show my best."

There was mixed news for both the United States and South Africa respectively on Wednesday as 100m world champion Fred Kerley withdrew ahead of the 4x100m relay due to injury, while two-time Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya failed to qualify for the women's 5,000m finals after clocking 15:46.12 in the heats - more than 45sec off the 15th and final qualifying place.

Semenya initially did not qualify for Eugene, but was allowed entry after several competitors dropped out. She cannot compete in her preferred distance of 800m because of a World Athletics ruling saying women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races.

The 31-year-old, who has refused to take testosterone-reducing drugs, has had little success outside of her pet events, but vowed to continue to plug away.

"It was hot, I could not keep up with the pace, I tried to stick as much as I can, but you know, it is a part of the game. I think it is great to be able to run here," she added.

"Just being able to finish the 5k, for me it is a blessing. I am learning and I am willing to learn even more."

However, her teammate Wayde van Niekerk qualified for the men's 400m final, which will be held today, after finishing second in his semi-final in 44.75sec.

He set the world record of 43.03sec when winning Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro six years ago, but then suffered a long-term knee injury that saw him sit out of track and field for three years.

