Jasper Philipsen wins Tour de France stage seven, Jonas Vingegaard stays in yellow

BORDEAUX – Belgian Jasper Philipsen denied Mark Cavendish a record-breaking victory on the Tour de France to claim his third stage win in the cycling race on Friday.

After 170km from Mont de Marsan, Philipsen was the fastest again in the final sprint, although Cavendish almost caught the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider by surprise by launching his effort early.

The Briton, chasing a record-breaking 35th Tour individual win, was eventually outdone by Philipsen and had to settle for what might remain the most frustrating runner-up spot in his career.

Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay, of the Intermarche outfit, would have become the first black African to win a stage, but the 23-year-old also missed out as he finished third.

“I’m super happy and proud… I never had to do a big effort before I launched my sprint,” Philipsen said. “I can’t believe it. If you’d told me this one week ago (three stages), I’d have said you’re crazy. So far, it’s a dream tour.

“From now on, I am looking to Paris also... Keeping the green jersey all the way to Paris is another goal for me. Yet we will see. For now, we just enjoy the moment.”

Philipsen has won all three stages that ended in bunch sprints and, on the 2km long home straight, his teammate Mathieu van der Poel again led the Belgian into pole position.

Huge crowds braved the baking heat along the banks of the Garonne river in Bordeaux believing they would witness a vintage Cavendish set a record of 35 stage wins.

The last time the Tour ended in downtown Bordeaux was in 2010, when Cavendish was in his glorious prime, and where he produced his trademark victory roar when he won that stage.

On Friday’s seventh stage of this Tour, they instead witnessed Cavendish’s clever bid denied at the death as he crossed the line cursing.

The 38-year-old Briton, back on the world’s greatest race after a one-year hiatus, shares the record of stage wins with Belgian great Eddy Merckx, who took his 34 victories from 1969 to 1975.

As elated as he was with his victory, the 25-year-old Belgian did feel a tad remorseful at upstaging what would have been a monumental achievement for Cavendish.

“He was really strong, I would also have loved to see him win… I think everybody (would have loved to see him win)… but for sure he will keep on trying, he’s up there, he’s in good form and in good condition,” Philipsen said.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey, 25 seconds ahead of Slovenia’s two-time champion Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team.

Saturday’s eighth stage is another flattish affair with a 200.7-km ride from Libourne to Limoges, meaning a sprint is possible, as is a late escape. REUTERS, AFP