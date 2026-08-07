Japan’s Olympic swimming silver medallist indicted with reckless driving

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TOKYO – Tomoru Honda, who won the men’s 200m butterfly silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, has withdrawn from international competitions after it was revealed that he was indicted with reckless driving resulting in injury, Japan Aquatics announced on Aug 7 .

JAQUA refrained from disclosing details of the accident to protect the victim’s privacy.

According to JAQUA, the 24-year-old swimmer was selected to represent Japan at the 2026 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in the United States in August , as well as at the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Honda reportedly did not notify JAQUA until some time had passed after the accident and he was indicted.

“First and foremost, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the injured victim,” read a statement from JAQUA.

“We take very seriously the fact that we were slow to learn about and report on this matter. Given our duty to be accountable to the public, we offer our deepest apologies.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK