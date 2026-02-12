Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi cool and colourful as usual

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

A typically flashily-dressed Yoshito Yahagi looking pleased with barrier No. 6 for Forever Young at the barrier draw ceremony of The Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh on Feb 11.

– Well liked for his quirky dress sense at the races, Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi did not fail to make another bold fashion statement at the King Abdulaziz press conference centre on Feb 12.

Both Yahagi and his jockey Ryusei Sakai were clad in bright red Forever Young team jackets complete with purple baseball hats.

While it would not match the same razzmatazz of a Don King boxing promotion, the message was loud and clear. It’s showtime.

It contrasted with Yahagi’s slightly more nervy response the day before after his prize fighter’s draw.

The 64-year-old had hinted at starting to crack under the mounting pressure of saddling his global superstar to a historic second consecutive Saudi Cup success.

But on Feb 12, he fronted the gaggle of media amassed before him with the brazen confidence he is known for.

When probed about his champ’s “85 per cent fitness levels” reported in the press after coming up short of a prep run since his Breeders’ Cup Classic (2,000m) win on Nov 2, 2025, he deadpanned: “I think he’s over 90 per cent.”

Earlier on, he did not walk into that trap of calling the 2026 renewal of the US$20 million (S$25.3 million) Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) a softer version, without Romantic Warrior giving his camp and thousands of screaming Japanese fans the fear of their lives when the Hong Kong ace kicked clear at the top of the straight.

“Honestly speaking, I’d have liked to compete with Romantic Warrior again,” said Yahagi, who won his first Saudi Cup with Panthalassa in 2023.

“I definitely think Romantic Warrior was the biggest opponent for me last year. In the final stages, I thought if he could catch up with him at the finish line, it would be like a very good movie scenario.

“I wanted to give him an award.”

The chances of a second Oscar have been brightened by gate 6 – way better than the 14 he drew in 2025, but the lack of speed had some wondering if the five-year-old Real Steel entire could lead.

“It’s possible for him to get to the front,” he said, while keeping his cards close to his chest by not elaborating further.

“I think six is good. Only two barriers were left (to be drawn), the outside was better than the other one (five), Ryusei said so, too.

“Honestly, I feel a lot of pressure bringing a defending champion but Forever Young doesn’t feel any pressure at all.”

Yahagi also left room for second guessing as to the next path for Forever Young, who, after all, cannot live up to his moniker eternally.

“Maybe it’ll be a last chance for Forever Young to compete in the Saudi Cup, but we will do our best to bring his best,” he said.

“For the Breeders’ Cup, the situation will be different to Del Mar which is in the West Coast and closer to Japan. This year’s will be in Keeneland, it’s far from Japan.”