Japan Summer Festival at National Stadium set to thrill participants, tickets for Sunday still available

SINGAPORE - Two days of great food, fun activities and entertaining performances await those visiting the Japan Summer Festival at the National Stadium this weekend.

Already, tickets for Saturday (Sept 8) are sold out, with only tickets for Sunday available.

The festival is being held in conjunction with the 10th edition of the Sports Hub Community Play Day.

Over 100 Japanese food and beverage, game and merchandise booths will feature at the annual Japan Summer Festival, which is into its 30th edition this year.

There will also be a centre stage featuring 25 performances like taiko drum and dance styles Yosakoi and Domobics, from 24 groups and organisations from Japan and Singapore.

Sue Kealohiokalani Mayuzumi, who leads the Japanese Association of Singapore's Hula Dance group, said: "The Summer Festival is a huge event for the Japanese Association.

"This year's event is particularly special because of its venue at the Singapore Sports Hub. It marks a milestone in how the Summer Festival connects both the Japanese and local communities here in Singapore.

"I know many in the Japanese community who have not been to the National Stadium, and they're excited at the prospect of attending the festival at this venue."

Food and beverage stalls will serve an array of authentic Japanese dishes typically associated with festivals, while merchandise booths will sell items such as skincare products, origami earrings and artisanal accessories.

For the little ones, there are also photo-taking and meet-and-greet sessions with lovable mascots Domo - the official mascot of Japan's public broadcaster NHK - and pokemon Pikachu, on both days.

Three main "game zones" will keep the whole family entertained.

The first is the Pokemon Carnival zone, which will feature Pokemon-themed game stations and machines.

The second is the Sports Hub Community Play Day's "Fun on Wheels" zone, which features 90s arcade racing games Daytona and Initial D, and also other popular Japanese arcade games such as Dance Dance Revolution.

The last is the Japanese Association's game corner, which features traditional Summer Festival games such as Yo-Yo Tsuri - fishing for water balloons using a frail paper string and a hook.

In addition to these games, a Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1 Roving Truck will be on-site inside the National Stadium, where participants will be able to test their reflexes in simulators, ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 16.

There will also be tennis-themed games organised by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) ahead of the Oct 21-28 WTA Finals this year, and mass workouts conducted by Japanese instructors on both days.

Christine Lau, Singapore Sports Hub's director of sports and community programming, said: "The festival at the National Stadium presents truly a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience through the combination of cultural festivities and fun-play entertainment for everyone.

"Our broad range of offerings will have something for everyone, from thrill seekers to fans of Japanese culture."

For more information on the Japan Summer Festival, visit https://www.sportshub.com.sg/japansummerfest